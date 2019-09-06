Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi set to retire from Test cricket

cricket

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi will bring curtains down to his Test career after the ongoing one-off match against Bangladesh being played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

“Yes, he (Nabi) will retire after the ongoing Test match,” Afghanistan team manager Nazim Jar Abdurrahimzai confirmed to Cricbuzz.

It is understood that Nabi has taken this decision in a bid to prolong his white-ball career.

Including the ongoing Test, the 34-year-old has featured in only three red-ball matches.

Afghanistan are not a part of the ICC World Test Championship as only the top nine full member nations are competing in a total of 71 Tests across 27 bilateral series over two years. They will next face West Indies in the one-off Test scheduled to begin from November 27 in Dehradun.

A right-handed batsman and a handy off-spinner, Nabi’s game in white-ball cricket, especially in T20s, remains in good stead and he will be a key component of the Afghanistan team in next year’s T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia.

