Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss delayed by rain

Bangladesh face the Netherlands in a crucial Group D that could decide who among the two sides go through to the next round along with South Africa. Additionally, any result in this match, which marks the return of international cricket to Arnos Vale after nearly ten years, would mean curtains for Sri Lanka. Bangladesh and Netherlands have two points in two matches, having won and lost a game each.
Bangladesh would have been kicking themselves after their four-run defeat to South Africa in their previous match at the Nassau County Stadium. Bangladesh needed 10 runs off the last over to win the match and South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj bowled as many as three full tosses in it. Bangladesh were unable to put away even one of those and lost the match by four runs. It helped South Africa secure a third win in as many matches in this tournament and confirm a place in the Super 8.
Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said that such things happen in cricket and the team is happy with its performances. "And here we had a very good practice session today. A little bit hot but the boys are already adjusted and I hope we will have a very good match," he added.
The downpour has gotten heavier. And that is all we have for now. Remember, Sri Lanka stay in the race for the Super 8 if there is no result in this game today.
Don't pinch yourselves Sri Lanka, this really is happening. Toss has been delayed due to rain.
Pitch report: Shaun Pollock says that there will be some good carry today. The surface is hard with a bit of grass covering. Suggests balls will carry through. Pollock says that he'd bowl first because there isn't much info or games in the recent past. It is likely to be a better pitch than some of the previous ones in the comp.
Head-to-head records: Bangladesh have faced the Netherlands twice in the T20 World Cup and won both games. Overall, they lead the head to head record 3-1.
The Netherlands at the 2024 T20 World Cup: Netherlands faced Nepal in their opening match at the Grand Prairie Stadium. They won that match by six wickets. Then came a game against South Africa, against whom they quite stunningly had success in back-to-back World Cup games before this one. Netherlands were restricted to a score of 103/9 batting first but looked set to pull another rabbit out of the hat when they blasted away four wickets for just 12 runs. David Miller then anchored the chase with Tristan Stubbs and South Africa won by four wickets.
Bangladesh's tournament thus far: Bangladesh started out by facing Sri Lanka at the Grand Prairie on June 8. They won the game by two wickets, chasing down the target of 125 with an over to spare. Their second match was a close affair as well but they finished on the wrong side of the result. They were unable to chase down a target of 114 set for them by South Africa and lost by four runs.
The Netherlands full squad: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Saqib Zulfiqar, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Wesley Barresi
Bangladesh full squad: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar
We are already in the virtual knockout territory in Group D with the result of this match having far reaching consequences. Stay tuned for more updates!