Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss delayed by rain

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, BAN vs NED: Bangladesh face the Netherlands in a crucial Group D that could decide who among the two sides go through to the next round along with South Africa. Additionally, any result in this match, which marks the return of international cricket to Arnos Vale after nearly ten years, would mean curtains for Sri Lanka. Bangladesh and Netherlands have two points in two matches, having won and lost a game each....Read More

Bangladesh would have been kicking themselves after their four-run defeat to South Africa in their previous match at the Nassau County Stadium. Bangladesh needed 10 runs off the last over to win the match and South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj bowled as many as three full tosses in it. Bangladesh were unable to put away even one of those and lost the match by four runs. It helped South Africa secure a third win in as many matches in this tournament and confirm a place in the Super 8.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said that such things happen in cricket and the team is happy with its performances. "And here we had a very good practice session today. A little bit hot but the boys are already adjusted and I hope we will have a very good match," he added.