Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Score: Match 27 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 to start at 08:00 PM

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 27 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 13 Jun 2024 at 08:00 PM
Venue : Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent
Bangladesh squad -
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali, Litton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed
Netherlands squad -
Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards, Wesley Barresi, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Tim Pringle, Vivian Kingma...Read More
Match 27 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Bangladesh and Netherlands to be held at Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent at 08:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.