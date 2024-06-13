Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Score: Match 27 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 to start at 08:00 PM

Explore
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Thursday, June 13, 2024
    June 13, 2024 7:10 PM IST
    Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 27 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start at 08:00 PM
    Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 27 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 13 Jun 2024 at 08:00 PM
    Venue : Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent

    Bangladesh squad -
    Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali, Litton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed
    Netherlands squad -
    Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards, Wesley Barresi, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Tim Pringle, Vivian Kingma    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 13, 2024 7:10 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 27 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

    Bangladesh vs Netherlands Match Details
    Match 27 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Bangladesh and Netherlands to be held at Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent at 08:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

