Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka fight: Broken glass panels causes stir, investigation on

International Cricket Council (ICC)match referee Chris Broad has asked authorities at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo to study CCTV footage after a glass window of the visitor’s dressing room was found broken following a heated finish to the virtual semifinal of the Nidahas T20 tri-series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on Friday. (Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy, Colombo, Highlights)

Bangladesh made it to the final of the series following their narrow two-wicket win over the hosts in a series which is being played to mark the completion of 70 years of Sri Lanka’s independence.

Players from both teams, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were involved in heated discussions and were seen pointing fingers at the field after Bangladesh scored 12 runs needed off the final over to set up the final clash with India.

Bangladesh's team members perform a nagin dance as they celebrate their team's victory over Sri Lanka. (AFP)

According to Cricbuzz, Broad was informed about the damage by the ground staff, who then asked them to study CCTV footage to determine who caused the damage.

It is expected that the ICC match referee will come down hard on players following a heated finish to the contest.

The umpires will also study the footage of the final moments of play to see and decide whether they are required to press charges against any player from either side.

Mahmudullah, who scored the winning runs for Bangladesh on the second last ball of the game, was furious earlier in the over when the on-field umpires did not give a no-ball for height with Mustafizur Rahman being the batsman.

Damages after celebrations by the Bangladesh cricket team in its dressing room. (AFP)

Mahmudullah went on to argue with the umpires, and simultaneously, a Bangladeshi substitute who had arrived with drinks got involved in a heated discussion with the Sri Lankan players. One of the Sri Lankan players pushed the substitute, which sent the visiting dressing room in a frenzy.

Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis was seen arguing and gesturing at the raucous Bangladeshi players while they were celebrating their victory. Tamim Iqbal put his arm around Mendis’ shoulder to calm him down, reported ESPNCricinfo.