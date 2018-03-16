Live cricket score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy, 6th T20, Colombo

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh square off in a virtual semi-final match in the Nidahas Trophy T20 tri-nation series in Colombo tonight. The winner will take on India in the final on March 18. Once again, Sri Lanka will be missing the services of Dinesh Chandimal, who has been suspended from two T20 internationals, after being found guilty of a serious over-rate offence in the match against Bangladesh on March 11. Thisara Perera will continue as captain in Chandimal’s absence. For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan is likely to make a comeback after missing the previous games of the tournament due to a finger injury. Follow live cricket score of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy tri-nation T20 match in Colombo here (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

Both teams have struggled for consistency in across departments and relied on inspired individual performances to drag them through.

Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das have failed to captialise on good starts. Mushfiqur Rahim is the only batsman who has shown consistency.

Their bowling also remains a concern with Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman struggling to provide crucial breakthroughs.

For Sri Lanka, Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera have done well but the hosts haven’t been able to step up as a unit.

In this virtual semi-final, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be eyeing a thorough all-round show.