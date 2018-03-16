Live cricket score, Zimbabwe vs Ireland, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 Super Six, Harare: ZIM 35/1

Zimbabwe cricket team faces Ireland cricket team in a Super Six match of the ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 in Harare on Friday. Zimbabwe have carried three points into the Super Six following a victory over Afghanistan and a tied match against Scotland, while Ireland have moved ahead with two carry-over points following their 226-run victory over the UAE. Get live cricket score of Zimbabwe vs Ireland, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 Super Six, here.

