Live - Nidahas Trophy, 6th T20, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, live cricket score, Colombo

After five games in the Nidahas Trophy T20 tri-series, tonight’s final league match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is a virtual semi-final, with the winner taking on India in the final on March 18 (Sunday). Both teams have two points with a victory each. Sri Lanka had surprised India in the tournament-opener while Bangladesh convincingly chased down a massive target of 215, set by the hosts, last week. In case of a washout, Sri Lanka will progress to the final, courtesy their better net run-rate. Save last week’s defeat, Sri Lanka’s recent record against Bangladesh has been impressive. They beat Bangladesh in an away Test and in a T20 series apart from winning the final of the ODI tri-series, which also involved Zimbabwe, earlier this year. Follow live cricket score of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy tri-nation T20 match in Colombo here (LIVE UPDATES)

