Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka fracas: Shakib Al Hasan says ‘did not call batsmen back’

Bangladesh’s thrilling two-wicket win over Sri Lanka in pursuit of 160 was soured by a fracas in the last over which saw their skipper Shakib Al Hasan, arguing furiously with the umpires and reportedly calling his batsmen back. (Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy, Colombo, Highlights)

After Mustafizur Rahman was run-out after missing a bouncer, Bangladesh felt that it should have been a no-ball but it was not given. The ensuing verbal warfare between the Bangladeshi substitute fielders and Sri Lanka skipper Thisara Perera also poured fuel into the fire.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Shakib had a different take of the incident altogether and he also shed light on the incident that triggered it off.

“I wasn’t calling them back. I was telling them to play. You can describe it both ways. It depends on how you see it. It is better to talk about the rest of the match, which to me is appropriate. What happened was that the square-leg umpire called a no-ball and after a discussion they cancelled it. I didn’t think it was the right decision. I don’t know what happened after the first ball which was a bouncer but after the second ball, the umpire called a no-ball,” Shakib said.

Regretting behavior

The final over fracas overshadowed a memorable victory and the Bangladesh skipper regretted his behavior after the end of the match and promised to be more careful in the near future.

“Many things happened that shouldn’t have happened. I need to remain calm. I was overjoyed. Excitement was there. I must know how to react next time. I will be careful,” Shakib said.

Mahmudullah unbelievable

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah were the two batsmen who failed to get Bangladesh over the line in the 2016 World Twenty20 clash against India which they lost by one run. While Rahim redeemed himself with a 35-ball, unbeaten 72 that helped the team chase down 215, Mahmudullah’s 43 off 18 balls sealed a spot in the final.

Shakib praised Mahmudullah’s knock and said the lessons were learnt. “Bangalore was a lesson on how to win. I think we are now alert of these situations. We have never been able to hit it cleanly in the last five overs. He (Mahmdullah) did it today. To do it in such a pressure game was just unbelievable,” Shakib said.

Bangladesh will be hoping to end their seven-game losing streak against India as they prepare to take on Rohit Sharma’s side in the final of the Nidahas Trophy on Sunday.