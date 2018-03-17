Nidahas Trophy: Final-over controversy mars Sri Lanka-Bangladesh thriller

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka players have given differing views on a controversial last over in the Nidahas Trophy fixture at the R Premadasa stadium on Friday which saw Bangladesh win by two wickets and enter the final. (HIGHLIGHTS)

The incident took place after the end of the second ball of the final over when Mustafizur Rahman was run-out. With the first two balls being bouncers, Bangladesh felt that the second ball should have been a no-ball but the umpires did not signal it. When some Bangladeshi substitute players engaged in a verbal joust with Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis, Shakib Al Hasan, the Bangladesh skipper standing near the boundary, angrily told his players to come off the field. (SCORES)

With Khaled Mahmud diffusing the tensions, Mahmudullah took Bangladesh over the line with a four and a six off Isuru Udana to set-up a final showdown against India in the final on Sunday.

Speaking about the incident, Kusal Perera, who slammed 61 and helped Sri Lanka recover to 159/7, was asked whether the leg umpire had signaled a no-ball. “I think the head umpire did not call second bouncer. So I feel that is a legal delivery,” Kusal Perera said, sounding very unsure.

(Read | Mahmudullah brilliance helps Bangladesh seal thriller vs Sri Lanka to enter Nidahas Trophy final)

However, Shakib, the Bangladesh skipper, had a different take on the entire matter. “The square leg umpire had signaled it a no-ball and then upon discussions, changed the call, which I don’t think is the right decision. I don’t know if the first bouncer was called as one for the over but when the second bouncer was bowled, the umpire did call it a no-ball,” Shakib said.

(Read | Nidahas Trophy: Tamim Iqbal fifty guides Bangladesh to victory over Sri Lanka)

On asked whether the Bangladesh skipper had a word with the umpires, he replied, “The on-field umpires can say better because I haven’t had a word with them. The fourth umpire hasn’t said anything specific to me. Only the umpire can say (why the no-ball was overturned).”

Bangladesh secured their third straight win over Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa stadium and will now be looking to break their losing streak against India, but this incident soured what was otherwise a classic match.