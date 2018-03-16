Bangladesh opt to bowl in crunch Nidahas Trophy game vs Sri Lanka, Shakib Al Hasan returns

Bangladesh received a massive boost in the final league game of the Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 tournament against Sri Lanka as Shakib Al Hasan, the team’s talismanic all-rounder returned to lead the side as they chose to bowl in the virtual semi-final clash at the R Premadasa stadium on Friday. The winner of this match will take on India in the final on Sunday. (LIVE BLOG)

The return of Shakib, in place of Abu Hider, was the only change in the Bangladesh side while Thisara Perera's Sri Lanka side made two changes. Left-arm pacer Isuru Udana coming in for Suranga Lakmal while Amila Aponso, the 24-year-old left-arm orthodox replaced Dushmantha Chameera.

Shakib, who had missed competitive action for over a month due to a finger injury, had an early nets session and he batted for over 30 minutes and bowled without discomfort in the practice area. The star all-rounder was earlier part of the team at the beginning of the tournament but had to return to Bangladesh after his injury had not healed. When he came out to the middle for the toss, the Bangladesh section of the crowd at the R Premadasa stadium went berserk with joy.

The Nidahas Trophy 2018 tri-series has witnessed teams chasing winning five out of the six games, with India successfully managing to defend a total against Bangladesh. In the previous encounter between the two sides, Mushfiqur Rahim’s unbeaten 72 off 35 balls helped Bangladesh chase down 215 vs Sri Lanka, the fourth-highest successful run chase in Twenty20s.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera(w), Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera(c), Jeevan Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Nuwan Pradeep