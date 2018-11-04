Today in New Delhi, India
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st Test Day 2 in Sylhet: Live Scores and Updates

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Catch all the action from the first day of the first Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe through our live commentary.

cricket Updated: Nov 04, 2018 13:11 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim (R) and teammate Nazmul Hossain (L) celebrate as Zimbabwe cricketer Brandon Mavuta (C) is dismissed during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in Sylhet. (AFP)

Zimbabwe are in the box set after having picked up four early wickets against Zimbabwe. Earlier, after ending Day 1 on 236/5 Zimbabwe could only add 46 runs to their overnight total and were quickly bowled out for 282. Sean Williams top scored for Zimbabwe with 88 while Hamilton Masakadza and PJ Moor struck half centuries. Taijul Islam picked up six wickets for the hosts.

Follow Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe live commentary below -

