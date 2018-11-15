Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 15, 2018
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Day 5 2nd Test in Dhaka, Live updates: Bangladesh favourites to level series

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Day 5 2nd Test in Dhaka, Live updates: Hosts Bangladesh look to wrap up the match and level the series

cricket Updated: Nov 15, 2018 11:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe,Day 5,2nd Test in Dhaka
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd Test, Day 5: Live score and updates(AFP)

Live: A century for Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah saw Bangladesh set Zimbabwe a target of 443 runs. The visitors have a battle on their hands as the pitch is turning and the hosts will attack the batsmen with a heavy dose of spinners. It is going to be an uphill task, and Brendan Taylor will hold the key.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 09:43 IST

