Home / Cricket / Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Hosts trail by 25 runs on Day 2 after Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain fifties

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Hosts trail by 25 runs on Day 2 after Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain fifties

Skipper Mominul Haque remained unbeaten on 79 after Najmul Hossain made 71 as Bangladesh trail Zimbabwe by 25 runs in the first innings.

cricket Updated: Feb 23, 2020 16:40 IST
AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse
File image: Mominul Haque of Bangladesh
File image: Mominul Haque of Bangladesh(Getty Images)
         

Bangladesh reached 240-3 in their first innings at stumps on the second day of their one-off Test against Zimbabwe in Dhaka on Sunday.

Skipper Mominul Haque remained unbeaten on 79 after Najmul Hossain made 71 as Bangladesh trail Zimbabwe by 25 runs in the first innings.

Zimbabwe were earlier bowled out for 265 after resuming on 228-6.

Abu Jayed finished with a career best 4-71 while Nayeem Hasan claimed 4-70.

Skipper Craig Ervine was the top scorer for Zimbabwe with 107 on the first day of the game.

((More to follow))

