Home / Cricket / Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe live score 1st ODI at Sylhet

Live score Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Follow live score and updates of BAN vs ZIM 1st ODI at Sylhet

cricket Updated: Mar 01, 2020 17:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Live score Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Follow live score and updates of BAN vs ZIM 1st ODI at Sylhet(Twitter)
         

BAN vs Zim 1st ODI live score: Liton Das struck his second one-day international century to guide Bangladesh to 321-6 in the first one-day international of a three-match series against Zimbabwe in the northeastern city of Sylhet on Sunday. Liton hit 126 off 105 balls with 13 fours and two sixes and was involved in a few sizable partnerships as Bangladesh dominated the Zimbabwe bowlers after Mashrafe Murtaza opted to bat first.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taijul Islam, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Mustafizur Rahman

Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (capt), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Richmond Mutumbami, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Donald Tiripano, Wesley Madhevere, Chris Mpofu, Carl Mumba

