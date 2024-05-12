Explore
Sunday, May 12, 2024
    Live

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field

    May 12, 2024 9:09 AM IST
    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field in the 5th T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2024
    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 5th T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2024
    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 5th T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2024

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 5th T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2024. Match will start on 12 May 2024 at 09:30 AM
    Venue : Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

    Bangladesh squad -
    Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali, Litton Das, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed
    Zimbabwe squad -
    Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Faraz Akram, Johnathan Campbell, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Clive Madande, Joylord Gumbie, Ainsley Ndlovu, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 12, 2024 9:09 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Toss Update

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field

    May 12, 2024 8:33 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 5th T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2024

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Match Details
    5th T20I of Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2024 between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to be held at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field

