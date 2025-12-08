Barmy Army's premature 'Ashes winning party' in Sydney risks embarrassment as England face looming defeat

The Barmy Army may have set itself up for an awkward position. Despite England trailing 0-2 in the ongoing Ashes series and facing the threat of another crushing defeat, their official website still boldly advertises an “Ashes winning party” in Sydney as part of their tour schedule. With Australia one victory away from sealing the contest, the listing has sparked plenty of chatter online, leaving fans wondering whether the celebration plans will turn into a major embarrassment for the iconic supporters’ group. England are 0-2 down in the ongoing Ashes series

Defeats in Perth and Brisbane have left England staring at yet another failed Ashes campaign in Australia. Unless Ben Stokes’ men script a miraculous turnaround in the third Test in Adelaide, the series could effectively be over within the next 11 days.

'Ashes winning party' listing on Barmy Army website

Yet, despite being comprehensively outplayed so far, the Barmy Army remains hopeful of a revival. Their website is still promoting an “Ashes winning party” at Cargo Bar in Darling Harbour on January 8, with Stokes slated to bring the urn. Joe Root and head coach Brendon McCullum are also listed among the star attractions. The night promises a host of experiences, including:

• Professional photo opportunity with the Ashes urn

• Special appearance by David Warner (to host the “Whack a Warner” arcade machine)

• Signed Joe Root surfboard giveaway

• Mark Wood performing his iconic Barmy Army song “Shake it up Woody”

• Baz McCullum joining Finchy on the trumpet

• Commentary karaoke judged by David “Bumble” Lloyd

• A dancing session with ‘The Sprinkler’ himself, Graeme Swann.

Fans, media, and experts aren’t exactly pleased with how England have performed so far in the series. Former fast bowler Stuart Broad, who is also listed to be part of the “party” if England somehow pull it off, criticised his former teammates for their lack of match practice both before the Ashes and in the gap between the first and second Tests.

"Nothing prepares you for a match more than playing in a match against opposition that want to get you out, that want to hit you for four," he told Channel 7. "As a player, I preferred playing matches than (net sessions). It got my emotions to a place where they needed to be.

"If I made a mistake with the bat (in a game), I was out. There are no repercussions in the nets. Nets are quite tricky to get up to Ashes level."