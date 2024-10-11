Explore
    Live

    Baroda vs Mumbai Live Score: Baroda score after 2 overs is 7/1

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 11, 2024 9:44 AM IST
    Baroda at 7/1 after 2 overs, Jyotsnil Singh at 7 runs and Shashwat Rawat at 0 runs
    Key Events
    Baroda vs Mumbai Live Score, Match 1 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25
    Baroda vs Mumbai Live Score, Match 1 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25. Match will start on 11 Oct 2024 at 09:30 AM
    Venue : To Be Confirmed

    Baroda squad -
    Jyotsnil Singh, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Atit Sheth, Krunal Pandya, Ninad Rathva, Priyanshu Moliya, Sukirt Pandey, Akash More, Mitesh Patel, Akash Singh, Bhargav Bhatt, Lakshit Toksiya, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Raj Limbani
    Mumbai squad -
    Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ayush Mhatre, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Suryansh Shedge, Shams Mulani, Siddhesh Lad, Tanush Kotian, Hardik Tamore, Siddhant Aadhhathrao, Himanshu Singh, Mohammad Juned Khan, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Shardul Thakur

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 11, 2024 9:44 AM IST

    Baroda vs Mumbai Live Score: Baroda at 7/1 after 2 overs

    Baroda vs Mumbai Live Score:
    Baroda
    Jyotsnil Singh 7 (9)
    Shashwat Rawat 0 (0)
    Mumbai
    Mohit Avasthi 0/2 (1)

    Oct 11, 2024 9:36 AM IST

    Baroda vs Mumbai Live Score: Baroda at 5/1 after 1 overs

    Baroda vs Mumbai Live Score:
    Baroda
    Shivalik Sharma 0 (3)
    Jyotsnil Singh 5 (3)
    Mumbai
    Shardul Thakur 1/5 (1)

    Oct 11, 2024 9:36 AM IST

    Oct 11, 2024 9:36 AM IST
It's a Wicket. Shivalik Sharma is out and Baroda at 5/1 after 0.6 overs

    OUT! b Shardul Thakur.

    Oct 11, 2024 9:34 AM IST

    Oct 11, 2024 9:34 AM IST
Jyotsnil Singh smashed a Four on Shardul Thakur bowling. Baroda at 4/0 after 0.2 overs

    Four! Played towards mid on.

    Oct 11, 2024 8:35 AM IST

    Oct 11, 2024 8:35 AM IST
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25

    Baroda vs Mumbai Match Details
    Match 1 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25 between Baroda and Mumbai to be held at To Be Confirmed at 09:30 AM.

    News cricket Baroda vs Mumbai Live Score: Baroda score after 2 overs is 7/1
