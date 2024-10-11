Baroda vs Mumbai Live Score: Baroda score after 2 overs is 7/1
- 38 Mins agoBaroda at 7/1 after 2 overs
- 46 Mins agoBaroda at 5/1 after 1 overs
- 46 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Shivalik Sharma is out and Baroda at 5/1 after 0.6 overs
- 48 Mins agoJyotsnil Singh smashed a Four on Shardul Thakur bowling . Baroda at 4/0 after 0.2 overs
- 47 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25
Match will start on 11 Oct 2024 at 09:30 AM
Venue : To Be Confirmed
Baroda squad -
Jyotsnil Singh, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Atit Sheth, Krunal Pandya, Ninad Rathva, Priyanshu Moliya, Sukirt Pandey, Akshay More, Mitesh Patel, Akash Singh, Bhargav Bhatt, Lakshit Toksiya, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Raj Limbani
Mumbai squad -
Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ayush Mhatre, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Suryansh Shedge, Shams Mulani, Siddhesh Lad, Tanush Kotian, Hardik Tamore, Siddhant Aadhhathrao, Himanshu Singh, Mohammad Juned Khan, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Shardul Thakur...Read More
Baroda
Baroda
Jyotsnil Singh 7 (9)
Shashwat Rawat 0 (0)
Mumbai
Mohit Avasthi 0/2 (1)
Baroda
Baroda
Shivalik Sharma 0 (3)
Jyotsnil Singh 5 (3)
Mumbai
Shardul Thakur 1/5 (1)
OUT! b Shardul Thakur.
Four! Played towards mid on.
Baroda vs Mumbai Match Details
Match 1 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25 between Baroda and Mumbai to be held at To Be Confirmed at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.