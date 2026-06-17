Bat fails, but Vaibhav Sooryavanshi silences fielding critics with sensational grab for India A

Anshul Kamboj banged in a back-of-a-length delivery to Khalid Taniwal, who attempted a pull shot but failed to get the required elevation after catching the ball off the inner half of the bat. Sooryavanshi initially leapt high and got both hands to the ball, only for it to pop out and threaten to fall behind him. Showing remarkable reflexes, he quickly turned around, launched into a full-length dive, and completed a stunning one-handed catch inches above the turf.

Back in action just two days after the controversy-marred encounter against Sri Lanka A at the same venue, the 15-year-old produced a moment of pure fielding brilliance in the sixth over of Afghanistan's innings.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may not have managed to replicate his IPL batting heroics in the India A tri-series, but the teenage prodigy found another way to make headlines on Wednesday in Dambulla. Weeks after being criticised for his fielding, Sooryavanshi silenced his detractors with a sensational catch during India A's clash against Afghanistan A.

The effort came just a month after former India cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar and Mohammad Kaif questioned Sooryavanshi's fielding standards during his record-breaking IPL 2026 campaign, where he amassed 776 runs and swept up five individual awards.

Speaking to Sportstar, Manjrekar had questioned the decision to frequently use Sooryavanshi as an Impact Player for Rajasthan Royals, arguing that a player's overall ability can only be assessed when all aspects of his game are tested.

"Isn't a cricketer somebody who bats well and fields well as well? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi... you want to see him on the field and also see what happens when he is put under pressure. If he's a great batter but a slight liability on the field, I'd like to see that exploited," Manjrekar had said.

Kaif, meanwhile, highlighted a fielding lapse by Sooryavanshi during Rajasthan Royals' match against Delhi Capitals and urged the youngster to improve if he wanted to succeed at the highest level.

"It's painful to watch the fielding in this IPL. Today Yash Raj dropped KL when he was on zero. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi too misfielded. The young boy hasn't taken a catch this season," Kaif had written on X.

"While playing for India he needs to be sharper on the field. It is the duty of coaches to teach youngsters fielding skills. On their part, the boys should enjoy fielding and take pride in it."

It has otherwise been a relatively quiet series for Sooryavanshi with the bat. The teenager has managed only 117 runs in four matches and is yet to register a half-century.

However, with India A already through to the final, Sooryavanshi will have one last opportunity to make a statement before departing for the T20I series in Ireland, where a potential senior India debut awaits.