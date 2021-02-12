IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Batting big: The key to Test success in India
India's Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant running between the wicket during the day 3 of the First test match between India and England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. (BCCI/ANI Photo)
India's Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant running between the wicket during the day 3 of the First test match between India and England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. (BCCI/ANI Photo)
cricket

Batting big: The key to Test success in India

For teams visiting India, the initial aim naturally is to post a respectable first innings total if they win the toss. But England, who were practically rolled over on their last tour here, landed in Chennai prepared to “take India’s win out of the equation”.
READ FULL STORY
By Somshuvra Laha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:22 PM IST

Batting big, if possible once, has been the key to India’s sustained success at home that has seen them win 19 out of 25 Tests in the last five years. Out of those 19 wins, India batted first in 11 matches, scoring 450 and above on eight occasions. It goes without saying the bowlers’ job gets much easier once they have around 500 runs to defend. So, for teams visiting India, the initial aim naturally is to post a respectable first innings total if they win the toss. But England, who were practically rolled over on their last tour here, landed in Chennai prepared to “take India’s win out of the equation”.

That explained the caution displayed by Dom Sibley (87 off 286 balls) and England captain Joe Root (218 off 377 balls) before Ben Stokes ran away with the game with 82 off just 118 balls. England batted for more than two days, piled up 578—the second highest total for any visiting team in the last decade in India—and set themselves up for the win.

England have always scored better in the subcontinent than most other visitors; they are the only team to have three 500-plus scores in India in the last decade. But they don’t start off aiming too high. “The idea was to get to 400,” Root elaborated after their win. “Having spent some time out there, I knew the wicket had changed drastically and knew it was going to change again. We wanted to take India’s win out of the equation. As a bowling group we didn’t want to worry about the run rate.”

Also Read | 'Might get a surprise call like Gayle': Sreesanth after IPL auction snub

Having conceded a massive advantage, India were expected to bat big and take the first Test towards a draw. History backs India even when it comes to getting second use of the pitch. Since 2016, they batted once in five out of the eight wins where India had to bowl first, scoring 347/9d, 493/6d, 610/6d, 631 and 759/7d. The only three wins where India had to bat in the fourth innings, they didn’t have to chase more than 106. The numbers overwhelmingly uphold the established practice of most Tests in India being decided in the teams’ first innings. Unless it’s a featherbed, which is rarely the case in India, shot-making becomes a tedious exercise in the last two innings, an inescapable reality even for the home side.

Among all the teams to tour India in the recent past, England have the most well-rounded bowling arsenal. That makes it even more important (and the last Test is a good example) for India to put as big a score up as possible first time around.

The only batsman to not capitulate easily in the second innings of the first Test, Virat Kohli, knows this is where India have to take a fresh stance.

“The Test probably shifted in their favour when we batted in the first innings. Because we were looking to bat long and we were not able to do that,” Kohli said after the match. “As a batting unit, it becomes important to come as close to their total as possible. The crucial phases where a match can turn, those are the phases we need to capture as a batting unit. There was not enough application shown by us.”

Also Read | 'If you're looking for masala, you won't get it': Rahane on change of captaincy

“Application” here roughly translates to match awareness, which in turn influences shot selection and the intent to build an innings. Consider this: Sibley and Root faced 663 deliveries in England’s first innings; the entire Indian batting eleven played just 576 deliveries in their first innings. That gave England adequate time to add more runs to their lead and still bowl India out with overs to spare on the last day.

This England side is looking to shape up like the one that won the 2012-13 series here. Back then, Alistair Cook faced a mammoth 1285 deliveries (Cheteshwar Pujara faced 937 balls, India’s best) on way to scoring 562 runs and orchestrating the wins in Mumbai and Kolkata with gritty hundreds. Root is best suited to do an encore.

“We managed to get those big first innings runs that we often talk about. I want to be delivering those big performances that will help us win this series and we have the talent to do that,” Root said on Friday. India too wouldn't think any different. They have Pujara, they have Kohli. It’s tricky, given the advantage riding on winning the toss. But it’s nothing India have not done before.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england
Close
FILE PHOTO: India's Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane,(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: India's Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane,(REUTERS)
cricket

'If you're looking for masala, you won't get it': Rahane on change of captaincy

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:58 PM IST
At the pre-match virtual press conference ahead of the 2nd Test, Rahane was asked if he believes that the body language of the team went down in the first Test due to a change in captaincy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohammed Azharuddeen is delighted after scoring his century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy(BCCI)
Mohammed Azharuddeen is delighted after scoring his century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy(BCCI)
ipl

IPL 2021 auction: Little known uncapped Indians who can start a bidding war

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:40 PM IST
  • Over the past few years, India's domestic T20 tournament, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, has turned out to be a great platform for many young and seasoned campaigners to attract the attention of IPL teams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajinkya Rahane, Wasim Jaffer
Ajinkya Rahane, Wasim Jaffer
cricket

'Don't have an idea': Rahane responds to the controversy surrounding Jaffer

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:37 PM IST
It wasn’t a surprise when India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was asked about his opinion on Jaffer and the charges of religious-bias against him. Rahane, however, shouldered arms and chose not to delve deep into the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India captain Virat Kohli in conversation with ex England cricketer Kevin Pietersen(Getty Images)
India captain Virat Kohli in conversation with ex England cricketer Kevin Pietersen(Getty Images)
cricket

Very deep discussions around what should happen: Pietersen on Kohli’s captaincy

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:00 PM IST
India vs Englan: Ajinkya Rahane's successful outing as captain in Australia has further put pressure on Virat Kohli to deliver the results. India have now lost the last four Test matches Kohli has captained in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant running between the wicket during the day 3 of the First test match between India and England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. (BCCI/ANI Photo)
India's Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant running between the wicket during the day 3 of the First test match between India and England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. (BCCI/ANI Photo)
cricket

Batting big: The key to Test success in India

By Somshuvra Laha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:22 PM IST
For teams visiting India, the initial aim naturally is to post a respectable first innings total if they win the toss. But England, who were practically rolled over on their last tour here, landed in Chennai prepared to “take India’s win out of the equation”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Shikhar Dhawan.(REUTERS)
File photo of Shikhar Dhawan.(REUTERS)
cricket

Sangwan to lead Delhi in Vijay Hazare, Dhawan also in squad

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:18 PM IST
Although Dhawan was also included in the 22-member squad, the reason behind not naming the left-handed batsman as skipper is that he is expected to be unavailable after the first week of the tournament, starting on February 20, due to national commitment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joshua Da Silva(Twitter)
Joshua Da Silva(Twitter)
cricket

Bangladesh 105-4 in 2nd Test, trail West Indies by 304 runs

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:45 PM IST
  • West Indies was dismissed for 409 in its first innings after resuming on 223-5. Gabriel (2-31) helped to reduce Bangladesh to 105-4 — still 304 runs behind — at stumps on the second day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of S Sreesanth.(BCCI)
File image of S Sreesanth.(BCCI)
cricket

'Might get a surprise call like Gayle': Sreesanth after IPL auction snub

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Chris Gayle went unsold in the 2011 IPL auction but came into the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad as a replacement for Dirk Nannes and never looked back. Sreesanth, who returned to competitive cricket for Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s, wants to do the same.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
cricket

Fans flout social distancing norms in bid for tickets for second Test

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:02 PM IST
The second Test will have 50 per cent crowd in attendance, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary had confirmed last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Africa's Reeza Hendricks, center, and Heinrich Klaasen, right, runs between the wicket while Pakistan's Usman Qadir watches during the 1st Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)(AP)
South Africa's Reeza Hendricks, center, and Heinrich Klaasen, right, runs between the wicket while Pakistan's Usman Qadir watches during the 1st Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)(AP)
cricket

Pakistan agrees to play extra T20 in South Africa

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:44 PM IST
The tour now comprises four T20s and three one-day internationals, starting with the first ODI at Pretoria on April 2. The second ODI is at Johannesburg on April 4, followed by the third game at Pretoria on April 7.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Joe Root plays a shot.(PTI)
England's Joe Root plays a shot.(PTI)
cricket

'Didn't feel it was right time': Root on why he didn't put his name for IPL 2021

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:37 PM IST
The batsman was further asked why he did not put his name in for the IPL 2021 auctions. In his reply, Root said that it was not the right time for him because of plenty of international cricket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chennai: Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane during a practice session at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/BCCI) (PTI02_11_2021_000362A)(PTI)
Chennai: Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane during a practice session at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/BCCI) (PTI02_11_2021_000362A)(PTI)
cricket

'He needs to address it': Ojha says Rahane 'has to be consistent'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha was asked about Rahane's form by a fan during an interview with Sports Today, and he said that Rahane's inconsistencies have also surprised him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli with teammates.(PTI)
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli with teammates.(PTI)
cricket

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Preview: Kohli & co. eye redemption in Chennai

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:18 PM IST
India vs England: But going 1-0 down early on in the series, it is a chance for captain Virat Kohli to bring his top game and lead India to a series win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
James Anderson cleans up Shubman Gill on final day of first Test in Chennai(Twitter)
James Anderson cleans up Shubman Gill on final day of first Test in Chennai(Twitter)
cricket

India vs England: No Anderson, Bess in England's 12 for 2nd Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:20 PM IST
  • England lead the four-match series 1-0.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP