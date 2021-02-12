IND USA
FILE PHOTO: India's Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane,(REUTERS)
cricket

'If you're trying to find masala, you won't get it,' Ajinkya Rahane on questions over change in captaincy

At the pre-match virtual press conference ahead of the 2nd Test, Rahane was asked if he believes that the body language of the team went down in the first Test due to a change in captaincy.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:58 PM IST

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday insisted that Virat Kohli is the captain of the team and will remain in the future. Questions have been raised on Kohli's captaincy since Rahane led India to a series win as captain in Australia in his absence. Kohli returned to take over the captaincy in the first Test against England which the hosts lost by 227 runs.

Also read: Here's what Ajinkya Rahane had to say about the recent controversy on Wasim Jaffer

"There are moments when you don't have that energy but that doesn't mean that it has happened because of a change in captaincy. As I have said earlier, Virat is our captain and will remain our captain."

"If you are trying to dig in and find some 'masala' (controversy), unfortunately, you will not get it. Look, body language can be a bit down at times and the wicket was such in the first 2 days, it could be because of that. There could be many reasons," Rahane said.

Rahane also hit back hard against the criticism levelled at Cheteshwar Pujara for batting slow. The India middle-order batsman said that no one in the team questioned Pujara's performance.

"See no one questioned his batting approach in the team and that's what matters. What people talk outside doesn't matter to us," Rahane said.

"We know Pujara's role in the team. The way he played in Australia and the way he played now, it's really important for us. We back him completely. He has played 80 odd Test matches and knows his game really well, no one questioned his ability or how he batted in Australia," he added.

Rahane further said that India need to accept the mistakes that were made in the first Test and do better in the 2nd Test which begins from Saturday.

"At times when you lose, you tend to delve deep into the reasons and that brings in negativity and it's not your fault but you still start blaming yourself.

"What happened in the last Test, we need to accept...We need to move on and the endeavour should be on how to do well in all departments of the game," he signed off.

(With PTI inputs)

india vs australia ajinkya rahane virat kohli

Chennai: Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane during a practice session at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/BCCI) (PTI02_11_2021_000362A)(PTI)
cricket

'He needs to address it': Ojha says Rahane 'has to be consistent'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha was asked about Rahane's form by a fan during an interview with Sports Today, and he said that Rahane's inconsistencies have also surprised him.
James Anderson cleans up Shubman Gill on final day of first Test in Chennai(Twitter)
cricket

India vs England: No Anderson, Bess in England's 12 for 2nd Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:20 PM IST
  • England lead the four-match series 1-0.
Close
Ajinkya Rahane, Wasim Jaffer
cricket

'Don't have an idea': Rahane responds to the controversy surrounding Jaffer

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:37 PM IST
It wasn’t a surprise when India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was asked about his opinion on Jaffer and the charges of religious-bias against him. Rahane, however, shouldered arms and chose not to delve deep into the matter.
India captain Virat Kohli in conversation with ex England cricketer Kevin Pietersen(Getty Images)
cricket

Very deep discussions around what should happen: Pietersen on Kohli’s captaincy

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:00 PM IST
India vs Englan: Ajinkya Rahane's successful outing as captain in Australia has further put pressure on Virat Kohli to deliver the results. India have now lost the last four Test matches Kohli has captained in.
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli with teammates.(PTI)
cricket

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Preview: Kohli & co. eye redemption in Chennai

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:18 PM IST
India vs England: But going 1-0 down early on in the series, it is a chance for captain Virat Kohli to bring his top game and lead India to a series win.
James Anderson cleans up Shubman Gill on final day of first Test in Chennai(Twitter)
cricket

India vs England: No Anderson, Bess in England's 12 for 2nd Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:20 PM IST
  • England lead the four-match series 1-0.
Joshua Da Silva(Twitter)
cricket

Bangladesh 105-4 in 2nd Test, trail West Indies by 304 runs

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:45 PM IST
  • West Indies was dismissed for 409 in its first innings after resuming on 223-5. Gabriel (2-31) helped to reduce Bangladesh to 105-4 — still 304 runs behind — at stumps on the second day.
Mohammed Azharuddeen is delighted after scoring his century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy(BCCI)
ipl

IPL 2021 auction: Little known uncapped Indians who can start a bidding war

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:40 PM IST
  • Over the past few years, India's domestic T20 tournament, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, has turned out to be a great platform for many young and seasoned campaigners to attract the attention of IPL teams.
File image of S Sreesanth.(BCCI)
cricket

'Might get a surprise call like Gayle': Sreesanth after IPL auction snub

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Chris Gayle went unsold in the 2011 IPL auction but came into the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad as a replacement for Dirk Nannes and never looked back. Sreesanth, who returned to competitive cricket for Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s, wants to do the same.
Representational image.
cricket

Fans flout social distancing norms in bid for tickets for second Test

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:02 PM IST
The second Test will have 50 per cent crowd in attendance, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary had confirmed last week.
South Africa's Reeza Hendricks, center, and Heinrich Klaasen, right, runs between the wicket while Pakistan's Usman Qadir watches during the 1st Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)(AP)
cricket

Pakistan agrees to play extra T20 in South Africa

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:44 PM IST
The tour now comprises four T20s and three one-day internationals, starting with the first ODI at Pretoria on April 2. The second ODI is at Johannesburg on April 4, followed by the third game at Pretoria on April 7.
England's Joe Root plays a shot.(PTI)
cricket

'Didn't feel it was right time': Root on why he didn't put his name for IPL 2021

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:37 PM IST
The batsman was further asked why he did not put his name in for the IPL 2021 auctions. In his reply, Root said that it was not the right time for him because of plenty of international cricket.
Chennai: Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane during a practice session at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/BCCI) (PTI02_11_2021_000362A)(PTI)
cricket

'He needs to address it': Ojha says Rahane 'has to be consistent'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha was asked about Rahane's form by a fan during an interview with Sports Today, and he said that Rahane's inconsistencies have also surprised him.
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli with vice captain Ajinkya Rahane. (Source: BCCI)(PTI)
cricket

'It's not about Rahane vs Kohli': Anjum Chopra on captaincy debate

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:30 PM IST
India vs England: Ajinkya Rahane led India to a scintillating series win in Australia in Kohli's absence, and fans started clamouring for Rahane to replace Kohli as captain of the Indian cricket team.
Australia's Steve Smith.(AFP)
ipl

IPL 2021 auction: The stars with 2 crore base price and their possible suitors

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:37 PM IST
  • Here are the 10 players who have opted to keep the maximum base price of 2 crore and who we think could be their most likely suitor or suitors.
