'If you're trying to find masala, you won't get it,' Ajinkya Rahane on questions over change in captaincy
India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday insisted that Virat Kohli is the captain of the team and will remain in the future. Questions have been raised on Kohli's captaincy since Rahane led India to a series win as captain in Australia in his absence. Kohli returned to take over the captaincy in the first Test against England which the hosts lost by 227 runs.
At the pre-match virtual press conference ahead of the 2nd Test, Rahane was asked if he believes that the body language of the team went down in the first Test due to a change in captaincy.
Also read: Here's what Ajinkya Rahane had to say about the recent controversy on Wasim Jaffer
"There are moments when you don't have that energy but that doesn't mean that it has happened because of a change in captaincy. As I have said earlier, Virat is our captain and will remain our captain."
"If you are trying to dig in and find some 'masala' (controversy), unfortunately, you will not get it. Look, body language can be a bit down at times and the wicket was such in the first 2 days, it could be because of that. There could be many reasons," Rahane said.
Rahane also hit back hard against the criticism levelled at Cheteshwar Pujara for batting slow. The India middle-order batsman said that no one in the team questioned Pujara's performance.
"See no one questioned his batting approach in the team and that's what matters. What people talk outside doesn't matter to us," Rahane said.
"We know Pujara's role in the team. The way he played in Australia and the way he played now, it's really important for us. We back him completely. He has played 80 odd Test matches and knows his game really well, no one questioned his ability or how he batted in Australia," he added.
Rahane further said that India need to accept the mistakes that were made in the first Test and do better in the 2nd Test which begins from Saturday.
"At times when you lose, you tend to delve deep into the reasons and that brings in negativity and it's not your fault but you still start blaming yourself.
"What happened in the last Test, we need to accept...We need to move on and the endeavour should be on how to do well in all departments of the game," he signed off.
(With PTI inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don't have an idea': Rahane responds to the controversy surrounding Jaffer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Very deep discussions around what should happen: Pietersen on Kohli’s captaincy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Preview: Kohli & co. eye redemption in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: No Anderson, Bess in England's 12 for 2nd Test
- England lead the four-match series 1-0.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'If you're looking for masala, you won't get it': Rahane on change of captaincy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh 105-4 in 2nd Test, trail West Indies by 304 runs
- West Indies was dismissed for 409 in its first innings after resuming on 223-5. Gabriel (2-31) helped to reduce Bangladesh to 105-4 — still 304 runs behind — at stumps on the second day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 auction: Little known uncapped Indians who can start a bidding war
- Over the past few years, India's domestic T20 tournament, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, has turned out to be a great platform for many young and seasoned campaigners to attract the attention of IPL teams.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Might get a surprise call like Gayle': Sreesanth after IPL auction snub
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fans flout social distancing norms in bid for tickets for second Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan agrees to play extra T20 in South Africa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Didn't feel it was right time': Root on why he didn't put his name for IPL 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He needs to address it': Ojha says Rahane 'has to be consistent'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's not about Rahane vs Kohli': Anjum Chopra on captaincy debate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 auction: The stars with 2 crore base price and their possible suitors
- Here are the 10 players who have opted to keep the maximum base price of 2 crore and who we think could be their most likely suitor or suitors.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox