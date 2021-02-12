IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'Don't have an idea': Ajinkya Rahane responds to controversy surrounding Wasim Jaffer
Ajinkya Rahane, Wasim Jaffer
Ajinkya Rahane, Wasim Jaffer
cricket

'Don't have an idea': Ajinkya Rahane responds to controversy surrounding Wasim Jaffer

It wasn’t a surprise when India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was asked about his opinion on Jaffer and the charges of religious-bias against him. Rahane, however, shouldered arms and chose not to delve deep into the matter.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:01 PM IST

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer’s dispute with the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand has been one of the major talking points in Indian cricket in the past couple of days. Naturally, it wasn’t a surprise when India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who has played a lot of cricket with Jaffer was asked about his opinion on his former teammate and the charges of religious-bias against him. Rahane, however, shouldered arms and chose not to delve deep into the matter.

"Sir, I don't have an idea regarding this issue, what has happened, so I don't think that I should comment on this topic, because I don't have an idea," Rahane said at the virtual press conference on the eve of the second Test against England in Chennai.

Rahane and Jaffer go back a long way. They have shared the dressing room for Mumbai, the West Zone and the Indian Oil Corporation.

The 42-year-old Jaffer, who played 31 Tests for India and is a celebrated name in domestic cricket, said the charge levelled by CAU's secretary Mahim Verma in a media report, had caused him immense pain.

Jaffer had resigned on Tuesday citing "interference and bias of selectors and the association's secretary for non-deserving players" as the reason.

"...jo communal angle lagaya (the communal angle that has been brought up), that is very, very sad," Jaffer had said in a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

"They levelled an allegation that I am in favour of Iqbal Abdulla, I wanted to make Iqbal Abdulla as the captain, which is absolutely wrong," he had asserted.

Jaffer had found support from spin legend Anil Kumble, a former India captain and coach who currently heads the ICC's cricket committee, among others.

Former India players Irfan Pathan, Manoj Tiwary, and former Mumbai batsman Shishir Hattangadi have also stood behind Jaffer on the issue.


(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ajinkya rahane wasim jaffer
app
Close
Ajinkya Rahane, Wasim Jaffer
Ajinkya Rahane, Wasim Jaffer
cricket

'Don't have an idea': Rahane responds to the controversy surrounding Jaffer

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:01 PM IST
It wasn’t a surprise when India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was asked about his opinion on Jaffer and the charges of religious-bias against him. Rahane, however, shouldered arms and chose not to delve deep into the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India captain Virat Kohli in conversation with ex England cricketer Kevin Pietersen(Getty Images)
India captain Virat Kohli in conversation with ex England cricketer Kevin Pietersen(Getty Images)
cricket

Very deep discussions around what should happen: Pietersen on Kohli’s captaincy

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:00 PM IST
India vs Englan: Ajinkya Rahane's successful outing as captain in Australia has further put pressure on Virat Kohli to deliver the results. India have now lost the last four Test matches Kohli has captained in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli with teammates.(PTI)
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli with teammates.(PTI)
cricket

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Preview: Kohli & co. eye redemption in Chennai

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:18 PM IST
India vs England: But going 1-0 down early on in the series, it is a chance for captain Virat Kohli to bring his top game and lead India to a series win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
James Anderson cleans up Shubman Gill on final day of first Test in Chennai(Twitter)
James Anderson cleans up Shubman Gill on final day of first Test in Chennai(Twitter)
cricket

India vs England: No Anderson, Bess in England's 12 for 2nd Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:20 PM IST
  • England lead the four-match series 1-0.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Africa's Reeza Hendricks, center, and Heinrich Klaasen, right, runs between the wicket while Pakistan's Usman Qadir watches during the 1st Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)(AP)
South Africa's Reeza Hendricks, center, and Heinrich Klaasen, right, runs between the wicket while Pakistan's Usman Qadir watches during the 1st Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)(AP)
cricket

Pakistan agrees to play extra T20 in South Africa

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:44 PM IST
The tour now comprises four T20s and three one-day internationals, starting with the first ODI at Pretoria on April 2. The second ODI is at Johannesburg on April 4, followed by the third game at Pretoria on April 7.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Joe Root plays a shot.(PTI)
England's Joe Root plays a shot.(PTI)
cricket

'Didn't feel it was right time': Root on why he didn't put his name for IPL 2021

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:37 PM IST
The batsman was further asked why he did not put his name in for the IPL 2021 auctions. In his reply, Root said that it was not the right time for him because of plenty of international cricket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chennai: Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane during a practice session at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/BCCI) (PTI02_11_2021_000362A)(PTI)
Chennai: Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane during a practice session at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/BCCI) (PTI02_11_2021_000362A)(PTI)
cricket

'He needs to address it': Ojha says Rahane 'has to be consistent'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha was asked about Rahane's form by a fan during an interview with Sports Today, and he said that Rahane's inconsistencies have also surprised him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli with vice captain Ajinkya Rahane. (Source: BCCI)(PTI)
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli with vice captain Ajinkya Rahane. (Source: BCCI)(PTI)
cricket

'It's not about Rahane vs Kohli': Anjum Chopra on captaincy debate

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:30 PM IST
India vs England: Ajinkya Rahane led India to a scintillating series win in Australia in Kohli's absence, and fans started clamouring for Rahane to replace Kohli as captain of the Indian cricket team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Steve Smith.(AFP)
Australia's Steve Smith.(AFP)
ipl

IPL 2021 auction: The stars with 2 crore base price and their possible suitors

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:37 PM IST
  • Here are the 10 players who have opted to keep the maximum base price of 2 crore and who we think could be their most likely suitor or suitors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Faiz Fazal.(PTI)
File image of Faiz Fazal.(PTI)
cricket

Faiz Fazal to lead Vidarbha in Vijay Hazare Trophy

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:11 PM IST
Wicket-keeper batsman Akshay Wadkar has been chosen as Faiz’s deputy in the 22-member squad for the national 50-over championship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow(Reuters)
File photo of England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow(Reuters)
cricket

'England should be ashamed of what they have done to Jonny Bairstow': Boycott

By hindustantimes.com | PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:49 AM IST
India vs England: Boycott said that Bairstow deserved a chance to be in the squad for the first two Tests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
File image of VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
cricket

We depend overly on him: Laxman identifies Team India's finisher in World T20

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:06 PM IST
  • India have a lot of established names in the line-up. Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant are some of the names in the team who would shoulder the responsibility of powering the hosts to the title.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Streaming. (BCCI)(PTI)
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Streaming. (BCCI)(PTI)
cricket

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Streaming: When & where to watch Live on TV & Online

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:05 AM IST
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 2nd Test Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket generic image(Getty)
Cricket generic image(Getty)
cricket

PCB considering pay hike for red-ball cricketers

PTI, Karachi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:48 AM IST
Pakistan chief selector Muhammad Wasim said that number of options are under consideration to to stop the trend of players shying away from Test cricket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP