‘Batting line-up of Sachin, Dravid, Laxman, Ganguly was better than Kohli, Rohit, Pujara, Rahul,’ says Mohammad Yousuf

The current India batting line-up is regarded as one of the best ones in the world at the moment. From skipper Virat Kohli to vice-captain Rohit Sharma; from Cheteshwar Pujara to KL Rahul; from Mayank Agarwal to Shikhar Dhawan - India batting-order oozes talent, skill, and dynamism. No wonder even the top bowling units across the world are always wary of the damage India’s top-order can inflict on their day.

But former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf believes that India’s batting order of the past - comprising the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, and VVS Laxman - was better than the current crop.

“Kohli, Sharma, Pujara, (KL) Rahul are all quality batsmen but if I compare, the Indian batting (line-up) of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Laxman, Ganguly was better,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“You don’t have that sort of bowling quality nowadays, cricket has changed a lot and things are different now,” he added.

“When I was playing for Pakistan there were many great batsmen in those days like Brian Lara, Pointing, Hayden but I always felt that Tendulkar was in every way the most complete batsmen,” the batsman further said.

Yousuf further went on to address the constant comparison between Kohli and Babar Azam and said that while Kohli has become better ever since he became captain.

“Kohli is very committed that is why he is so successful and he has already got runs in every cricket playing nation. I felt captaincy had only made him a better player,” the 46-year-old said.

“Kohli has played much more cricket than Babar who has only about three to four years of exposure in international cricket,” Yousuf added.

“But yes, if you ask me to make a comparison based on where Kohli stood after the same number of matches that Babar has played, I would say Babar has done better,” he signed off.