BBL 2019: ‘It was a hat-trick?’ - Lalor’s heroics go unnoticed till outfielder rushes to congratulate him – Watch

In what would go down as one of the most bizarre instances in the history of the Big Bash League (BBL), the entire stadium somehow missed that Brisbane Heats’ Josh Lalor had completed a hat-trick against Perth Scorchers in the 48th match of the season at the Gabba on Friday.

On the last ball of the 18th over, Lalor dismissed Andrew Tye for to pick his first wicket of the day and then removed Matthew Kelly on the first ball of his next over to make it two in two. Southpaw Nick Hobson then top-edged the next delivery into the hands of the keeper as Lalor completed his first BBL hat-trick.

While the commentators were aware that the bowler had completed his hat-trick, the players had no such clue which became clear due to their muted celebration. Finally, Alex Ross, who was fielding around mid-wicket, came rushing in to tip his hat to the bowler and let him know about his milestone.

The official Twitter handle of the Big Bash League uploaded the image on social media and their post read: “Josh Lalor took the fourth hat-trick in Big Bash history... and not a single player on the field knew about it! A KFCAustralia ‘Bucket Moment’ if we’ve ever seen one #BBL08”.

Josh Lalor took the fourth hat-trick in Big Bash history... and not a single player on the field knew about it! 🙄



A @KFCAustralia 'Bucket Moment' if we've ever seen one #BBL08 pic.twitter.com/078F768co8 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) February 1, 2019

Heats’ wicket-keeper Jimmy Peirson, who was wired-in on the field, was asked by the commentators regarding the same and he exclaimed: “It was a hat-trick? We thought it was the hat-trick ball now (the third ball).”

This was only the fourth hat-trick in the history of the Big Bash League and it was certainly the most bizarre one.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 17:54 IST