BBL: Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes live score and updates

BBL: Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes live score and updates

Follow live updates of Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes BBL match in Brisbane.

cricket Updated: Jan 09, 2020 13:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Follow live updates of Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes BBL match in Brisbane.
Follow live updates of Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes BBL match in Brisbane.
         

Live Updates: Brisbane Heat face Hobart Hurricanes in a Big Bash League match in Brisbane on Thursday. The Hurricanes won the bat flip and decided to bat first.

Follow live updates of Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes here:

 

Brisbane Heat: Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn (c), Matthew Renshaw, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Mitchell Swepson, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, Zahir Khan

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (c), Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk), David Miller, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, Clive Rose, Tom Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland

