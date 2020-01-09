BBL: Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes live score and updates

cricket

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 13:47 IST

Live Updates: Brisbane Heat face Hobart Hurricanes in a Big Bash League match in Brisbane on Thursday. The Hurricanes won the bat flip and decided to bat first.

Follow live updates of Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes here:

Brisbane Heat: Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn (c), Matthew Renshaw, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Mitchell Swepson, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, Zahir Khan

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (c), Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk), David Miller, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, Clive Rose, Tom Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland