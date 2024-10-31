New Delhi [India], : The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Thursday removed 11 directors including former president Nazmul Hassan after they failed to attend more than three or more consecutive meetings, according to ESPNcricinfo. BCB removes 11 directors including former president Nazmul Hassan

BCB also removed Bangladesh Premier League chairman Sheikh Sohel from the board. The othe members are Manzur Kader, AJM Nasir Uddin, Anwarul Islam, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury, Ismail Haider Mallick, Tanvir Ahmed, Obeid Nizam, Gazi Golam Murtoza and Nazib Ahmed.

Apart from removing 11 directors, BCB accepted the resignations from three other directors, whcih includes Naimur Rahman, Khaled Mahmud and Enayet Hossain Siraj.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the 11 directors have been missing meetings since Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government was dethroned. Before the fall of the government, BCB had 25 directors.

Currently, Bangladesh are facing South Africa in a two-match Test series against South Africa. After the end of the first game, Bangladesh are trailing the series by 1-0.

In the first Test, Bangladesh conceded a seven-wicket defeat against the Proteas.

Recapping the first Test, Kagiso Rabada entered the top five of South Africa's all-time leading wicket-takers in international cricket with 536 scalps, achieving match figures of 9/72. He also became the sixth Proteas bowler to reach 300 Test wickets, achieving the milestone in record time by balls bowled.

Kyle Verreynne became only the third wicketkeeper to score a Test century in Asia, following AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock.

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to field, but South Africa's pacers and spinners dominated in favourable conditions, bowling Bangladesh out for just 106. Kagiso Rabada, Wiaan Mulder, and Keshav Maharaj each took three wickets, with Mahmudul Hasan Joy top-scoring for Bangladesh with 30 off 97 deliveries.

Bangladesh's spinners mounted a fightback, with Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan sharing seven wickets between them. However, a gritty century from Kyle Verreynne supported by Wiaan Mulder and Dane Piedt helped South Africa amass a commanding 202-run lead, posting 308 runs in their innings.

South Africa's bowlers seized control again in the third innings, with Rabada leading the attack as Bangladesh faltered to 112/6. Mehidy Hasan provided resistance, building crucial partnerships with the lower order to reach 307. Rabada ended with impressive figures of 6/46, his best in Asia.

Chasing 106 runs, South Africa's batsmen completed the target with ease in the fourth innings, led by Tony de Zorzi's 41 off 52 balls, with seven fours, and Tristan Stubbs' unbeaten 30 off 37 balls, including four boundaries and a six, sealing a seven-wicket victory.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.