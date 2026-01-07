BCB rubbishes ultimatum talk, says ICC assuring uninterrupted Bangladesh participation in T20 World Cup

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has dismissed reports that it was issued any ultimatum by the International Cricket Council over the T20 World Cup. While the BCB had earlier confirmed approaching the ICC to seek a change in venues, citing security concerns in India, reports later suggested the request was turned down, with Bangladesh allegedly being told to play in India or risk losing points. The board, however, maintains that no such warning was communicated to them. BCB hits back at ultimatum claims, says ICC committed to Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup participation. (AFP)

"In its communication, the ICC has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the full and uninterrupted participation of the Bangladesh team in the tournament. The ICC has conveyed its willingness to work closely with the BCB to address the concerns raised and has assured that the Board’s inputs will be welcomed and duly considered as part of the detailed security planning for the event," the BCB said in the release.

The BCB further addressed recent media speculation, firmly rejecting reports that it had been served any ultimatum by the ICC. In an official clarification, the board said such claims misrepresent both the nature and content of its communication with the global governing body.

"The BCB has also taken note of certain reports published in a section of the media suggesting that the Board has been issued an ultimatum in this regard. The BCB categorically states that such claims are completely false, unfounded and do not reflect the nature or content of the communication received from the ICC," BCB added.

The matter intensified after Kolkata Knight Riders removed Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad following instructions from the BCCI, a decision tied to reports of attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. In response, the Bangladesh Cricket Board moved the ICC, requesting that its matches be shifted out of India due to concerns over player safety. The BCB stated that it would not send the team to India under the current conditions.

Bangladesh are set to begin their T20 World Cup 2026 journey on February 7 with a Group C clash against two-time champions West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The team is scheduled to remain in the city for its next two matches, facing Italy on February 9 before taking on England at the same venue. Their final group fixture is slated for February 17 against Nepal at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

BCB to continue constructive engagement with ICC The BCB stated that it will continue discussions with the ICC and event officials to reach a workable solution, while reiterating that the safety and well-being of the national team remain its top priority.

"The Board will continue constructive engagement with the ICC and relevant event authorities in a cooperative and professional manner to arrive at an affable and practical solution that ensures the smooth and successful participation of the team in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The Bangladesh Cricket Board remains firmly committed to placing the highest priority on the safety, security and well-being of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team," the BCB concluded.