BCB urges ICC to switch its T20 World Cup group

New Delhi: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday to shift its preliminary group in next month’s T20 World Cup as it continued to insist that its matches be moved out of India and to co-host Sri Lanka. File image of Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman. (AP)

Two ICC officials held a meeting with BCB office-bearers in a bid to find resolution on the issue. The BCB, in a statement following the deliberations, said: “Among other points, the possibility of moving Bangladesh to a different group as a means of facilitating the matter with minimum logistical adjustments was discussed.” There was no immediate comment from ICC.

“During the discussions, the BCB reiterated its formal request to the ICC to relocate Bangladesh’s matches to Sri Lanka. The Board also shared the Bangladesh Government’s views and concerns on safety and security of the team, Bangladeshi fans, media and other stakeholders.

“The BCB and ICC have agreed to continue engaging in constructive dialogue on this matter.”

There are four five-team groups in the World Cup. Bangladesh are in Group C with England, West Indies, Nepal and Italy. Group B has co-hosts Sri Lanka, Australia, Ireland, Oman and Zimbabwe, with all the matches scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka. Bangladesh reportedly want a swap with one of the teams from Group B. Pakistan, who are in Group A that also has India, will play all matches in Sri Lanka as the two teams don’t tour either country.

The BCB has stuck to its stand that its matches should be moved since January 4, a day after Kolkata Knight Riders released Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its roster for IPL 2026 on a directive by the Indian cricket board (BCCI). The BCCI call came amid deteriorating bilateral ties between the two neighbours and calls by India that Bangladesh authorities must clamp down on attacks against minority Hindus in that country.

ICC was represented at the meeting by Gaurav Saxena, GM-Events and Corporate Communications, and and Andrew Ephgrave, GM-Integrity Unit. The BCB statement said that Saxena attended virtually after a visa delay while Ephgrave was present in person.

BCB president Md Aminul Islam, vice-presidents Md Shakawath Hossain and Faruque Ahmed, director and chairman of Cricket Operations Committee Nazmul Abedeen and CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury attended.