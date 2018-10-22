BCB yet to decide on Shakib’s request to play UAE T20x

Responding to all-rounder Shakib-Al Hasan’s request to allow him to play in the upcoming UAE T20x tournament, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) media committee chairman Jalal Yunus has said that the decision on him is “yet to be made.”

The chairman further assured that the decision is likely to be taken in the next one or two days.

“He [Shakib] has applied for the NOC for the T20 tournament, but a decision is yet to be made,” ESPNcricinfo.com quoted Yunus, as saying.

“It will be taken in a day or two,” he added.

The left-arm bowler is currently recovering from a finger injury that had aggravated during the 2018 Asia Cup. After going through the recovery process, his comeback to the competitive cricket depends upon how quickly he recuperates from the injury.

Bangladesh, who are currently playing against Zimbabwe, will next take on West Indies for a two-match Test series beginning November 22. Shakib’s presence for the tour is still not confirmed.

UAE T20x is a Twenty20 franchise cricket tournament slated to be held in the United Arab Emirates. It is the first franchise T20 league to be held in UAE.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 15:32 IST