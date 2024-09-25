BCCI allows five retentions, IPL teams set to hold on to core before mega auctions: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to scrap the Right to Match (RTM) option for the next Indian Premier League auction as the board is likely to allow five players retention. The BCCI has not announced a final decision on player retention, but according to a report on Indian Express, an IPL franchise will be allowed to retain five players, but there won't be the RTM option to re-sign the released players in the mega auction. A generic image of IPL trophy.(IPL)

The majority of IPL franchises want to retain five or more players to give them continuity and the chance to protect their brand value. The retention of five players will allow the teams to get their core team back on the board and then they can build around them through the mega auction.

The IPL had allowed the teams to retain up to four players in the last mega auction held in 2022.

A three-year cycle has ended, and another mega auction is on the horizon, but teams have contrasting views on player retention.

IPL teams divided over IPL Player retention

Last month, BCCI met with the IPL franchise owners to discuss the player retention policy. The IPL franchises, which had good results in the past season, didn't want to shake the balance of their side and wanted the BCCI to allow more than three retentions. They have invested heavily in some young players and helped them grow, but there is a high chance of them going under the hammer in the case of only three retentions. Meanwhile, some teams who have failed to get results recently want a mega auction to go all guns blazing.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday organised a constructive dialogue with the owners of the 10 franchises on various subjects pertaining to the upcoming season of the IPL," Jay said in a release last month.

"The franchise owners tabled feedback on player regulations and other commercial aspects, including central merchandising, licensing, and gaming. The BCCI will now take these recommendations to the IPL Governing Council for further deliberation and evaluation before formulating the IPL player regulations," Shah added in the release.