BCCI announces IPL 2026 dates a day before auction, tournament begins March 26, final on May 31: Report

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition will begin on Thursday, March 26, and the final will be played on Sunday, May 31. According to Cricbuzz, the dates for the upcoming edition of the tournament were revealed by Hemang Amin, the league's CEO, to all ten franchises during a briefing ahead of Tuesday's mini-auction in Abu Dhabi. However, the exact schedule for the tournament has not been revealed, and it will be made public in the coming days. The IPL 2026 edition will begin on Thursday, March 26. (ANI)

However, it is certain that defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play the opening fixture; however, it remains to be seen whether the match will go ahead at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium or not. As per tradition, the opening match of the new IPL season is generally played at the home venue of the defending champions, but the availability of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium remains uncertain.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has received a conditional clearance from the state government to host the IPL games; however, the official stamp will be given once the safety and security arrangements are met.

Last year, a stampede occurred outside the RCB home venue during the victory celebrations, and this resulted in the loss of 11 lives. Ever since then, the Chinnaswamy Stadium hasn't held any matches, and even the Women's World Cup games were relocated from the venue.

Meeting between IPL franchises and the BCCI

According to the norms, the BCCI held a meeting with representatives from all ten IPL franchises on Monday, a day prior to the IPL auction. It was then that the teams were informed about the tentative schedule for the upcoming tournament edition.

Speaking of the IPL auction, franchises will compete for 77 available slots overall, including 31 spots reserved for overseas players. The highest reserve price remains INR 2 crore, with 40 players deciding to enter the auction in this bracket.

Cameron Green, David Miller, Devon Conway, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Gus Atkinson, Wanindu Hasaranga, Venkatesh Iyer and Liam Livingstone are some of the players who have entered the auction with the highest base price.

Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis are two of the biggest names to have not signed up for the IPL 2026 auction.