BCCI announces more cash prize than ICC for India's Women's World Cup-winning team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a cash prize of INR 51 crore for the women's team for winning their maiden World Cup title. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side defeated South Africa in the summit clash by 52 runs at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to win the tournament for the first time in their history. The Indian side faced disappointment in the 2005 and 2017 editions, as they fell short at the last hurdle; however, 2025 changed everything, as the hosts won the eight-team tournament in front of their home fans. India won the World Cup after beating South Africa by 52 runs in the summit clash. (Surjeet Yadav)

The reward of INR 51 crore is higher than the prize money India will receive from the ICC. The apex cricket body will be handing out the tournament winners a prize of USD 4.48 million, which roughly translates to INR 39.78 crore.

Speaking to news agency ANI, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the Indian board will be giving the women's team a prize of INR 51 crore as they want to show their appreciation for winning a competitive tournament like the World Cup.

“Definitely, we have to thank Jay Shah, who is the chair of ICC, because just one month prior to this tournament, they increased the prize money of the ICC Women's World Cup. That is, there is an upshot of about 300 per cent of the prize money,” said Saikia.

“That is for the teams to receive it, but as a wonderful performance today in DY Patil Stadium when they have defeated South Africa to win the championship, BCCI is elated and without touching anything from the ICC's kitty, BCCI on its own is going to pay as a reward of 51 crores to the Indian team, that amount will go to the players, the selectors as well as the support staff headed by Amol Muzumdar,” he added.

India display all-round performance

The summit clash saw India outplaying South Africa in all three departments of the game, and this was the main reason behind the side lifting their maiden World Cup title.

The game began with the Proteas winning the toss and opting to bowl first. India posted 298 runs on the board owing to Shafali Verma's 87-run knock. South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt then answered back with a century; however, the knock went in vain as Deepti Sharma took five wickets, setting up India's 52-run win.

Shafali also chipped in with two wickets and her all-round performance led to her being adjudged as Player of the Match.