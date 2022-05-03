BCCI announces schedule and venues for IPL 2022 playoffs

Kolkata's Eden Gardens and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will play host to the four playoff matches of the Indian Premier League 2022, the BCCI announced on Tuesday. After the conclusion of the league stage on May 22, the four teams will travel to the two cities, where the Qualifier 1 will be played in Kolkata on May 24, followed by the Eliminator the day after on May 25, while the world's largest cricket stadium, in Ahmedabad, will conduct the second qualifier and the IPL 2022 final on May 27 and 29.

"The Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs and final will be played from 24th May to 29th May, 2022 in Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Qualifier 1 will be held in Eden Gardens, Kolkata on 24th May followed by the Eliminator on 25th May. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the IPL final on 27th and 29th May respectively," the release stated.

The development was also confirmed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah earlier in the day. "I am pleased to announce that the Playoff Stage of the IPL 2022 will be held in Ahmedabad and Kolkata. The mega final will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium on May 29 along with Qualifier 2 on May 27. The Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played at the Eden Gardens on May 24 and May 25 respectively," Shah had told ANI.

Qualifier 1 - Team 1 vs Team 2, Kolkata, May 24

Eliminator - Team 3 vs Team 4, Kolkata, May 25

Qualifier 2 - Loser of Q1 vs winner of Eliminator, May 27, Ahmedabad

Final - Winner of Q1 vs Winner of Q2, May 29, Ahmedabad

In February, Kolkata and Ahmedabad had hosted the limited-overs series between India and West Indies with a 75 percent crowd capacity, and with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly already confirming that the IPL 2022 playoffs will witness 100 percent capacity, expect all four matches to be flooded with people inside the stadiums.

In another news, the BCCI declared the schedule for the Women's T20 Challenge, which will be played between between three teams from May 23 to 28 in Pune. "The Women's T20 Challenge resumes this year and Pune will host the fourth edition of the tournament. The dates of the matches will be 23rd May, 24th May, 26th May and the Final on 28th May," Shah said.

