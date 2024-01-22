BCCI awards: Shubman Gill awarded Cricketer of the Year; Ravi Shastri honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award - Report

Indian opener Shubman Gill will reportedly be conferred the Cricketer of the Year award at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) awards. The apex cricket board of India will hold its annual awards ahead of the 1st Test between India and England on Tuesday. The BCCI awards will take place in Hyderabad. Members of Team India and England will attend the function. Rohit Sharma’s Team India will lock horns with England in the 1st Test at Hyderabad on Thursday. Ravi Shastri and Shubman Gill are among those honoured by the BCCI at the awards(Getty Images-AFP)

Indian batter Gill had a stellar season in 2023. Gill became the fastest batter to cross the 2000-run mark in the One Day International (ODI) format. The premier batter notched up five centuries in the 50-over format. India's new No.3 Test batter also ended Babar Azam's reign in the ICC ODI batting rankings. The swashbuckling batter managed to overtake Pakistan's Babar to become the No.1 batter in ODI cricket.

Gill, Shastri to be honoured at BCCI Awards

Gill became the fourth Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli to top the ICC batting rankings in ODIs. With the BCCI awards taking place for the first time since 2019, Gill will be awarded the Cricketer of the Year award. Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri will receive BCCI's Lifetime Achievement Award in Hyderabad. "He (Shastri) has been chosen for the honour while Gill will be awarded the cricketer of the year," said a BCCI official told news agency PTI.

Former India all-rounder played 80 Tests and 150 ODIs for the Asian giants. The celebrated commentator also had two coaching stints with the men's national team. Shastri was roped in as Team India's director in 2014. With Shastri as India's head coach, the Virat Kohli-starrer side made it to the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final. Shastri remained India's head coach until the T20 World Cup in 2021. He was replaced by batting legend Rahul Dravid after the ICC event. Under Shastri's watch, India became the first Asian side to win a Test series in Australia. Shastri coached the Indian side, which won back-to-back Test series wins in Australia. Shastri's Team India also contested the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in 2021.