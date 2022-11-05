BCCI chief Roger Binny makes 'MS Dhoni' statement in huge verdict on Rohit Sharma's captaincy in T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma is only among the four players at this edition of the T20 World Cup who were also part of the inaugural tournament 15 years back. Rohit was then part of the MS Dhoni-led Indian side that had lifted the World Cup trophy. India have never won the title since then. But in, as 2022 Rohit aims to emulate Dhoni's feat, he is getting closer and closer to his target with India standing a win away from making the semis. Amid India's impressive run, BCCI chief Roger Binny made a big 'MS Dhoni' statement while giving his verdict on Rohit's captaincy.

Rohit was handed over the responsibility after the forgettable 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE. Kohli had stepped down from his role and BCCI named Rohit as the new white-ball captain before he was made an all-format leader in February 2022. India have been on winning spree in the T20I format since then and also changed their batting approach to adapt to a more aggressive game play. And although, the suffered a shock Asia Cup exit, India have made an impactful show so far in the T20 World Cup where they have won three of their four matches.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 90th annual day of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association in Chennai, Binny was asked to compare Rohit's captaincy with that of Dhoni and Kapil Dev, India's only two World Cup-winning skippers. Binny remained tight-lipped over the question, saying that everyone led the side in their own way.

“Rohit is an experienced player. He has played so many matches and been in so many situations. Everyone has a different approach. Dhoni is totally different, you can’t compare him, Kapil or Gavaskar. Each one has a different way of how they operate," he said.

India will play their final group stage match against Zimbabwe in Melbourne on Sunday. If India win, they will make the semis from Group 2. New Zealand, from Group 1, are the only side so far to have qualified for the semis.

