Digvesh Rathi suspended by BCCI for repeatedly stepping over the line; Abhishek Sharma punished too for ugly IPL spat

Lucknow Super Giants bowler Digvesh Rathi faced the fury of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as he was slapped with a one-match ban in the ongoing IPL 2025 season after the episode with Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma on Monday at the Ekana Stadium. The SRH opener was also on the firing line for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's match against LSG. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma gets into a heated moment with Lucknow Super Giants' Digvesh Singh Rathi during IPL 2025 match in Lucknow(Surjeet Yadav)

The incident happened after Rathi ended Abhishek's blazing knock and pulled out the notebook celebration. The act left the SRH opener fuming as he charged at the bowler, sparking a heated altercation, before the umpires and the rest of the teammates stepped in.

BCCI booked Rathi for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct and fined him 50 per cent of his match fees. This was his third Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 this season, leaving him with five demerit points. He had earlier accumulated one demerit point against Punjab Kings on April 01, 2025, and two demerit points against Mumbai Indians on April 04, 2025, for his notebook celebration. While BCCI had reportedly decided to show leniency on such celebrations, they were forced to take action after Rathi not only pulled off the act again, but he also gave Abhishek a fiery send-off, which had sparked the fiery one-field clash.

With two more demerit points accumulated after the incident on Monday, the BCCI handed Rathi a one-game suspension. This means he will miss LSG's next game—against the Gujarat Titans on May 22, 2025, in Ahmedabad.

Abhishek Sharma not safe!

The India opener too was punished for charging at Rathi after his send-off and for being involved in an altercation with the bowler. He was fined 25 per cent of his match fees and handed one demerit point.

"This was his first Level 1 offence under Article 2.6 this season, and hence, he has accumulated one demerit point. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," BCCI media release read.