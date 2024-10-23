BCCI curators prepare Pune pitch in full view of Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma to assure India

After facing a defeat in the first Test of the three-match series in Bengaluru against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma and co face a must -win, in the second Test, if they are to win the series, and more importantly, to stay ahead of the equation in the race for World Test Championship (WTC) final. The second Test, set to be played in Pune, from October 24, holds the key in India's bid to qualify for the WTC final, without depending on other results. Pune: India's coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma inspect the pitch during a practice session ahead of the second Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI10_22_2024_000166B)(PTI)

Ahead of the upcoming crucial Test, the question on everyone's minds is how the pitch is going to behave. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma have been having regular conversations with the curators, leading upto the Pune Test. The curators have been doing their work, with Gambhir and Rohit closely monitoring the proceedings.

The pitch for the second Test is expected to be a slow turner. However, with rains behind around the city since last week, it cannot be said how much time the groundsmen have gotten to make the pitch as per the desire of the team management.

However, the grass has been shaved off from the pitch. With sun beating down since the last couple of days, the hope of a dry and turning wicket rises. Gambhir and Rohit have clearly expressed their desire to see a turning track in Pune.

“I haven’t been out there myself yet, but rest assured we’re going to do everything in our capability to give the best assessment of that wicket. We got it slightly wrong in Bangalore the other day. The conditions just caught us on the back foot a little bit. So, you can be sure that the preparation and the assessment of the wicket is going to be as close to perfect as we can make it," said India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate on Tuesday, during the pre-match press conference.

Rohit Sharma admits to reading the pitch wrongly in the first Test

After India were bundled out for 46 in the first innings of the first Test, India captain Rohit Sharma had owned up to his mistake, saying he read the pitch wrongly.

Team India were also without the services of Shubman Gill for the first Test, as he sat out due to a neck spasm. Rishabh Pant also suffered an injury during the match, while keeping the wickets.

However, both have recovered in time, and are expected to take the field in the second Test.

"He’s (Gill) batted last week in Bangalore, he had a few nets. He’s got a little bit of discomfort, but I’ll think he will be good to go for the Test,” said Ten Doeschate.

“Rishabh’s pretty good. I think Rohit (Sharma) touched on it the other day. He was having a little bit of discomfort at the end range of his movement with the knee. But fingers crossed he’ll be good to keep in this Test as well," he added.