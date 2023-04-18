BCCI finds Virat Kohli guilty of breaching IPL Code of Conduct in RCB vs CSK match, slaps hefty fine

Virat Kohli was fined 10% of his match fees after he was found guilty of breaching IPL's Code of Conduct in IPL 2023 match no. 24 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. The RCB stalwart "admitted to the Level 1 offence" and accepted the sanction and no formal hearing was required, BCCI said. Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Mohammed Siraj and teammate Virat Kohli celebrate(PTI)

"Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," BCCI said in a release.

The release did not give out any detail about the incident that attracted a breach of the Code of Conduct for Kohli but in all probability, it was due to his aggressive celebration after CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube was dismissed.

It transpired in the 17th over of the CSK innings when RCB left-arm pacer Wayne Parnell bowled a full delivery on Shivam Dube's pads. The lanky CSK all-rounder who was hitting the ball like a dream till that point got the toe-end of his bat and was taken inches from the long-on boundary by Mohammed Siraj.

It was a big wicket for RCB as Dube was threatening to take the game away from them with this big hitting. The RCB players naturally celebrated the breakthrough with Kohli running towards Siraj while screaming his lungs out. The former RCB skipper was also seen mouthing a few words.

It was not the best of outings for Kohli. When it was his turn to bat, he was dismissed for 6 in an unlucky manner when the ball caught the inside edge, hit his pads and trickled onto the stumps in the first over of RCB's 227-run chase leaving youngster Aakash Singh overjoyed with the huge wicket.

Despite losing two quick wickets, RCB made a roaring comeback in the chase through the hands of captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. The overseas stars mauled the CSK bowlers to all parts of the Chinnaswamy to reach their respective fifties in no time. But once they were dismissed in quick succession, the RCB middle-order did not have enough firepower to hunt down the target. They fell eight runs short.

