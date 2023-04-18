Home / Cricket / Sourav Ganguly retaliates after Virat Kohli’s ‘unfollow’ as rift deepens amid IPL 2023

Sourav Ganguly retaliates after Virat Kohli’s ‘unfollow’ as rift deepens amid IPL 2023

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 18, 2023 07:48 AM IST

Sourav Ganguly's latest move shows that the rift between him and Virat Kohli - the two stalwarts of Indian cricket - has deepened.

Sourav Ganguly has struck back! After the three viral videos from the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday and Virat Kohli's social-media act following that on Sunday, Ganguly has retaliated. And the former BCCI president's move shows that the ugly rift between the two stalwarts of Indian cricket has deepened.

Sourav Ganguly; Virat Kohli
Sourav Ganguly; Virat Kohli

On Saturday, moments after RCB's 23-run win against Delhi Capitals at the Chinnaswamy, two videos went viral on social media which eventually became the cynosure of the match. In the first, Kohli was seen throwing a cold stare at Ganguly, who was sitting inside the DC dug out, two overs before RCB's win. In the second video, the DC director of cricket was seen avoiding a handshake with Kohli as he jumped the queue, going past Ricky Ponting to meet the rest of the RCB players.

ALSO READ: Watch: Sourav Ganguly blatantly ignores Kohli in fresh unseen video, Virat's menacing look follows DC director

On Monday, ahead of RCB's third home match, against the Chennai Super Kings, a fresh unseen video from the DC game went viral on Twitter where Ganguly was seen blatantly ignoring Kohli, who was seated all padded up before the start of that match. What followed was a menacing stare from the former RCB skipper.

In between the two days, Kohli unfollowed Ganguly on Instagram, which clarified that the rift between the two legendary cricketers is true. And although, Ganguly was still following Kohli on that social-media website, up until Sunday, had unfollowed the India batter on Monday.

While there have been no statement made from the two on their act or on those viral videos, but the array of incident surely indicates that none have moved on from the incident that had started in November 2021, beginning with Kohli's removal from ODI captaincy. It led to a war of words between the two via media interactions and eventually led to Kohli stepping down from Test captaincy in January 2022.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
sourav ganguly virat kohli ipl ipl top players + 2 more
sourav ganguly virat kohli ipl ipl top players + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out