Watch: Sourav Ganguly blatantly ignores Kohli in fresh unseen video, Virat's menacing look follows DC director

Ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore's third home game, against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), at the Chinnaswamy, another video from their previous game, against Delhi Capitals has surfaced on all social media websites and has instantly gone viral. It involves a fresh unseen footage involving former RCB skipper Virat Kohli and DC director of cricket Sourav Ganguly, which once again highlighted their ongoing rift. Virat Kohli's menacing look follows Sourav Ganguly

On Saturday, two videos involving Kohli and Ganguly had created quite a stir on social media. In the first, Kohli was spotted giving a death stare at Ganguly, who was seated in the DC dug out, just moments before RCB's 23-run win in the IPL 2023 tie. In the second video, the former BCCI president was seem avoiding Kohli as went past DC coach Ricky Ponting to jump the queue as players were shaking hands after the match.

Although the two videos hinted that all is still not well between the two since that row in November 2021, Kohli went a step ahead of clarify it after he unfollowed Ganguly on Instagram despite the latter still following him.

On Monday, ahead of RCB's game against CSK at home, a fresh video emerged on Twitter involving Kohli and Ganguly. In the video, the DC director was seen blatantly ignoring the former India skipper as he walked past the RCB dug out and what followed was a menacing look from Kohli. However, other members of the DC unit did stop to say hello to Kohli, who was all padded up, ready to open for the team.

Watch the video below…

Kohli had later scored his second fifty-run knock at the Chinnaswamy stadium in the ongoing IPL 2023 season as RCB won by 23 runs and denied DC another opportunity at opening their account. Delhi, who remain at the bottom of the points table, are the only team in the tournament who are yet to win their first match.

