BCCI internal complaints committee chairman Karina Kripalani resigns

The chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) internal complaints committee Karina Kripalani has resigned from her position on Friday. This comes as another blow for BCCI as CEO Rahul Johri is already engulfed in a probe after allegations of sexual harassment were levied against him on social media.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Karina said: “My resignation is for personal reasons. I had planned this for a long time. It has nothing to do with what is happening.”

The BCCI had in April formed a four-member internal complaints committee for prevention of sexual harassment against women employees of the board. The committee was formed in line with the Sexual Harrassment against Women at Workplace Act 2013 (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal), which says that any company should have an internal committee that deals with any atrocities towards women.

The committee was headed by Karina Kripalani with GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim and Rupawati Rao as the other members. The external member of the committee was Veena Gowda.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 21:38 IST