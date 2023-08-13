BCCI loses blue tick verification on X ahead of IND vs WI 5th T20I after PM Narendra Modi’s ‘unique’ appeal

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday lost its blue tick verification on X just moments before the start to the fifth and final match of the T20I series against West Indies in Lauderhill, Florida, leaving fans on the social media platform confused. However, it was later revealed that it was a result of the Indian cricket board answering to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "unique" appeal on Sunday morning. (IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Cricket Score)

Ahead of India's celebration of its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, August 15, PM Modi urged all all fellow countrymen to join the '#HarGharTiranga movement' by changing their display picture on social media platforms to that of the Indian tri-colour. PM Modi did the same himself, and BCCI later on Sunday afternoon did the same.

"In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us," PM Modi tweeted.

Why did BCCI lose its blue tick verification on X?

According to the revised guidelines for the social-media website, the blue tick will get removed for a verified user each time the display picture is changed. And it only takes three to four days to restore after a quick review of the account on X.

Incidentally, the grey tick, assigned for accounts representing a government/multilateral organisation or a government/multilateral official, for PM Modi's account was not removed after he changed his display picture to that of an Indian flag on Sunday.

BCCI is likely to regain the blue tick before the start of Indian team's final white-ball assignment before Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. The Hardik Pandya-led side are presently gearing up for the fifth and final T20I match against Windies with the aim to pull off a historic series win. India will then play a three-match T20I series against Ireland where Jasprit Bumrah will be a leading a side without the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or Hardik.

