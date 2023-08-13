'Gambhir is a different character. His reputation in Indian team...': Afridi gets candid about 'provoking' ex-rival

The history between veteran India cricketer Gautam Gambhir and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is secret to none. Ever since their infamous spat in the 2007 ODI match between India and Pakistan, the two have never seen eye-to-eye. And post their retirement from international cricket, they have often been seen at loggerheads over remarks on cricket or politics. And although, fans witnessed a never-before-seen gesture from Afridi during Legends League Cricket earlier this year during which they even shook hands, the two still share the same views as evident from a recent revelation from the Pakistan great. Earlier this year, Gambhir and Afridi had shared a handshake during their match in Legends Cricket League in Doha

Talking to Pakistani social-media star and actor Momin Saqib on YouTube show Had Kar Di, Afridi was asked about whether he could provoke Gambhir a lot. While the 46-year-old admitted that it was a usual tactic in cricket, he opined that Gambhir was different from rest of the players in the Indian team and held that same kind of reputation in his national side as well, before adding that former opening batter had altercations with other players at well. And just when he was about to reveal a few names, he chocked back and urged the anchor to have a more “positive” discussion in the show.

“This things go on cricket. It's normal. And I feel it has been more hyped up in social media. Woh different kisam ka character hain, aam players se thoda alag hain (He has a different character from that of normal players). His reputation is the same in Team India as well. It is not like it was only with me...he...I feel we should discuss more positive things in this show,” he said.

Momin then asked Afridi to mention one positive aspect of Gambhir and the former was full of praise for his batting.

He said: “Very few Indian batters I seen having such good timing with the bat. He is an outstanding player.”

Earlier this year, Gambhir and Afridi had shared a handshake during their match in Legends Cricket League in Doha. Gambhir was the captain of India Maharajas, while Afridi led Asia Lions. Later in the match, the former Pakistan all-rounder was also seen checking on Gambhir after he copped a blow while batting. The two moments instantly went viral all over social media and sparked a meme fest as well.

