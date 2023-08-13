Jaiswal's dazzling 'legends like Kohli, Rohit' reply to query on start of new era after record stand with Gill vs WI

If it was a Suryakumar Yadav-Tilak Varma show in the third T20I against West Indies in Guyana, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill who hogged the limelight in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday as India bounced back 0-2 down in the five-match series to levelling the contest and forcing a decider. As India scripted an emphatic nine-wicket win, which leaves Hardik Pandya-led side on the doorstep of a historic win, there was a slight murmur among the fans on social media whether the record-equalling 165-run opening stand between Jaiswal and Gill gave a peak into the future. The latter, who was announced as the Player of the Match, responded with a dazzling "Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma" response. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill scripted a record-equalling 165-run stand in 4th T20I vs West Indies

178 for eight was the highest first-innings score in the series so far and India comfortably completed the chase with three overs to spare. Jaiswal and Gill attacked the Windies attack on the spin-friendly conditions to equal India's record-highest T20I opening partnership of 165, which previously belonged to Rohit and KL Rahul only. The stunning partnership, during which Gill scored 77 off 47 before Jaiswal finished with an unbeaten 84 off 51, single-handedly completed the job for India.

After the match, in the post-game press conference, Jaiswal was asked wether the partnership hinted towards tge start of a new era and the youngster said: "What they (Rohit and Rahul) have done is amazing. They are legends of the game. I just think that we just need to go and try doing what we can do. We have a long way to go."

He then admitted that he has been making the most of sharing the dressing room with "legends" like Kohli, Rohit and Rahul Dravid during this tour.

“I just keep telling myself: Trust and believe that I’ll do that. I need to work hard, need to be disciplined, eat well, sleep well, practice hard. I talk to my seniors - we have an amazing bunch of legends," Jaiswal said.

He continued, “The way talk to us like Rohit bhai, Virat bhai, Hardik bhai, Surya bhai - I make sure to listen and learn from them. They have so much experience. The experience is around there and I just try to get all the information. I have worked hard on my fitness - diet, recovery, food and sleep - all are important. If my process is right, results will come."

India aim for historic win

Since the inception of the format in international cricket, there have been 33 completed bilateral T20I series comprising five or more games and no team has ever managed to bounce back from 0-2 down to claim the contest. India will have a shot at history on Sunday when they take the field in Lauderhul for the fifth and final match of the tour against West Indies.

India have also never lost a bilateral T20I series against Windies comprising of matches of three or more. India won all five of such constests so far. Their only defeats came 2016 (one-off series) and 2017 (two-match).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON