'BCCI must look after him, make sure his talent doesn't get wasted': Sehwag names PBKS bowler who can benefit Team India

Punjab Kings kept their playoff hopes alive, even if it hangs by a thread with their win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai on Friday. PBKS speedster Arshdeep Singh left some serious impact with his phenomenal bowling show against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2021 match no. 45 in Dubai. The young left-arm pacer registered the figures of 3 for 32 in his four-over spell to help his team restrict KKR to 165 for 7.

Arshdeep provided an early breakthrough for Punjab by knocking over KKR opener Shubman Gill in the third over. He bowled a lethal inswinger that got a little inside edge before ramming into the off and middle stump. Former India opener Virender Sehwag heaped praise on the young Punjab pacer for his classy delivery to clean up Gill. Speaking with Cricbuzz after PBKS' five-wicket win, Sehwag said Arshdeep has the capabilities to benefit Team India with his remarkable bowling and urged the BCCI to nurture him.

"That's a typical bowling from a left-arm fast bowler that comes in after pitching away from the off stump. He [Arshdeep] said he worked with Zaheer Khan for three days. If he can swing the ball in within three days, imagine the benefits he can provide to the Indian team if he spends some time with them. If such a player is not in the team, then the BCCI must look after him and make sure his talent doesn't get wasted," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

"Arshdeep is a very fine bowler and if he continues to work hard and perform like this, he would surely make it to Team India someday," he added.

In pursuit of a 166-run target, skipper KL Rahul smashed a gritty fifty while Shahrukh Khan slammed 22 off 9 balls as PBKS registered a win. They needed 24 runs in the last three overs and the duo helped the side register a win over KKR despite a wobble in the last over.