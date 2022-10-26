Home / Cricket / 'BCCI ne bachkana harqat ki hai': Shahid Afridi slams Jay Shah's statement on India vs Pakistan travel issues

'BCCI ne bachkana harqat ki hai': Shahid Afridi slams Jay Shah's statement on India vs Pakistan travel issues

cricket
Updated on Oct 26, 2022 12:02 PM IST

Shahid Afridi said Jay Shah's statement was made in a haste. The fact that it came a few days before India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in Melbourne, which India won in the last ball, made it worse, said Afridi.

File photo of Shahid Afridi
File photo of Shahid Afridi
ByHT Sports Desk

Terming BCCI secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah's statement 'childish', former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said PCB have the right to pull out of the council if India do not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in 2023. A little more than a week ago, Jay Shah confirmed that next year's Asia Cup will be shifted out of Pakistan and will be played in a neutral venue as India won't be able to travel to Pakistan. The comments drew sharp criticism from noted former cricketers in Pakistan. PCB, in fact, threatened to withdraw from the 2023 ODI World Cup in India if the Rohit Sharma-led side doesn't travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup.

Afridi said the statement was made in a haste. The fact that it came a few days before India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in Melbourne, which India won in the last ball, made it worse, said Afridi.

"Yaha pe BCCI ne thoda bachkana harqat ki hai. Thoda time le lete, koi baat nahi agar decision unhe yahi lena tha World Cup k baad le lete. India-Pakistan ka World Cup ka match, usse pahle is tarike ka bayan dena mere khayal se jaldbaazi thi. Hamesha hamare realtion ko cricket ne accha banaya hai. Humne jis tarha India ko welcome kia 2003-04 mein phir hum jab India gaye toh jis tarha hame welcome ki gaya wo dono desho k relation ko mazboot karta hai. Jitni cricket hogi utni relationship behtar rahenge. (BCCI gave a childish statement. They should have taken some time. There was a World Cup match coming up, before that, there was no need for such a statement. Cricket has always unified India and Pakistan, bringing the two nations closer. I remember how the Indian team was welcomed in Pakistan in 2003-04 and then when we went to India what a warm welcome we got. The more India and Pakistan play, the stronger their relations will be,) Afridi said on ABP News.

The swashbuckling former all-rounder said if Pakistan's demands are not being met then they should consider pulling out of ACC.

"ICC ka role ismein bohut zyada hai. Agar India nahi hai Asia Cup khelne jo ki nahi hona chaie, unhe ana chaie. But agar nahi ate toh Pakistan ke paas option hai ACC se bahar jane ka. Agar hamari batein nahi suni ja rahi toh hume alag rakh lena chaie ACC se. (ICC has a big role to play here. If India don't come to play Asia Cup then Pakistan have the option of pulling out of ACC," he added.

India and Pakistan currently play only in Asia Cups and ICC tournaments. The last bilateral series between the countries was way back in 2012-13 when Pakistan came to India for a three-match ODI series.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
t20 world cup shahid afridi bcci india vs pakistan + 2 more
t20 world cup shahid afridi bcci india vs pakistan + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out