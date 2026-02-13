BCCI nudged MS Dhoni to ‘step down’: ‘Put it in writing that you’re ready to move on’; late-night e-mail confirmed exit

The year was 2017, and the month, January. MS Dhoni had achieved everything there was to as captain. The only captain to win all three major ICC championships that existed back in the day, Dhoni had ticked all the boxes there were to tick. He had already retired from Test cricket two years earlier, channelling all his focus into the T20I and ODIs. He had led the team with fierce dedication in the 2015 World Cup and the 2026 World T20, only for India to stumble in the semi-final. With another World Cup approaching – this time in England – the ‘process’, as Dhoni always loved referring to, had begun. Virat Kohli was waiting in the wings when, just four days into the new year, came the announcement. India’s most successful captain was no longer going to continue in that position. The 10-year journey had run its course, and the Kohli era was here to take over. MS Dhoni's time as India captain ended on January 4, 2017 (AFP)

Perhaps Dhoni would have eventually made the call, but the first push came from the BCCI, its then-chairman of selectors, MSK Prasad, who, along with Jatin Paranjpe, spoke with Dhoni about the time being right.

“Mahi was batting. He kept batting for an hour, and MSK and I were just looking at each other. We had prepared how to tell him in the most respectful way. So we went to him and said, ‘You know, Mahi, I think it’s the right time to move on.’ So, he told MSK, ‘Anna, this is the perfect decision. Let me know what you want from me.’ MSK told him that he will have to put it in writing that you are ready to move on. He said, ‘Alright, I will do it.’ Late at night, we received an email: ‘I would like to step down’. We had to make this decision. We were criticised for it as well, but these are the tough decisions that you have to take,” Paranjpe said on The Great Cricket Indian Show.

Dhoni pledged full support to Kohli Dhoni stepping down allowed Kohli to take over entirely. He was already India’s Test captain, having led the country to great heights, and in Dhoni’s presence, led India brilliantly in the 2019 World Cup in England. R Sridhar, the former India field coach, had mentioned in his biography that Kohli had grown restless earlier about wanting to become India’s all-format captain, and it was head coach Ravi Shastri who assured him he’d get it when the time was right. When Dhoni thought he was ready.

It took some time, but Dhoni finally trusted Kohli enough to usher in the next era of Indian cricket. Dhoni’s support was crucial for Kohli. He could use all his experience from behind the stumps. Paranjpe mentioned how Dhoni did not think twice about lending his full support to Kohli to ensure that the Indian team assembled its best white-ball unit for the next few years.

“He also said Don’t worry. I will work completely with Virat. He is like my brother. I will do everything that is required of me for him. Whatever experience I have, I will give it to him. And we’ll make a good team,” the former selector added.