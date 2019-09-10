BCCI partners with AIR for international and domestic games

cricket

Sep 10, 2019

In a move to increase coverage of Indian cricket, the Board of Control Cricket in India on Tuesday announced a two-year radio rights arrangement with All India Radio (AIR).Live commentary of India’s international games at home as well as the domestic tournaments will be provided by AIR.

The board plans to reach out to more users through the live audio commentary on AIR. “This initiative will offer millions of listeners across India the opportunity to follow their favourite sport via live radio commentary,” said BCCI in a release.

The audio commentary will commence from the first game of India’s upcoming T20 International series against South Africa in Dharamsala on September 15.

In addition to international matches, AIR will also provide coverage for the men’s and women’s domestic tournaments and matches. “In addition to international matches, AIR will also provide coverage for the below men’s and women’s domestic tournaments and matches. The two-year tenure starts from September 10, 2019, and runs till August 31, 2021,” the release stated.

This arrangement includes coverage of Ranji Trophy, Irani Cup, Deodhar Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and women’s Challenger series.

