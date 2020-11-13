BCCI president Sourav Ganguly poses with T20 World Cup trophy, says ‘it’s time for India in 21’

cricket

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 11:44 IST

The 2021 T20 World Cup will be held in India and with the marquee event expected to take place between October and November next year. The ICC event, which was originally supposed to be held between October 18 and November 2015 this year, was rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah posed with the T20 World Cup trophy. Ganguly uploaded a couple of images on Twitter and captioned the post: “It’s time for India in 21… ICC T20 World Cup.”

With the BCCI having successfully hosted the IPL in Dubai in a bio-bubble, all eyes will now turn to how the board manages to host the World Cup. With the Covid-19 situation not slowing down in India, it remains to be seen what measures the BCCI undertakes to ensure the smooth running of the tournament, even though it’s still 11 months away.

The last T20 World Cup – in 2016 – was also held in India with West Indies lifting the trophy for a second time and India finishing semi-finalists. Overall, this will be the fifth ICC World Cup tournament in India since first hosting the Cricket World Cup way back in 1987. Ganguly pointed out that it was a matter of great pride that the World Cup is returning to India and he is looking forward to making it a success.

“It is a matter of great honour for us to be hosting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. India has successfully staged several global events since the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 1987 and I am sure cricketers from around the world would be excited at the prospect of playing in our cricket loving country,” the former India captain said.

“I have enjoyed being part of ICC events as a player and know from experience that nothing beats the buzzing atmosphere of a global cricket event with millions around the world watching every game. I now look forward to playing my part as an administrator as we prepare to host the prestigious event.”