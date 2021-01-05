BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to be discharged from hospital on Wednesday

cricket

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 12:43 IST

Former India skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly will be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata, confirmed the news and said that Ganguly will be monitored daily at home. Ganguly had suffered a ‘mild’ heart attack on Saturday and was taken to the hospital immediately.

Ganguly had three blocked coronary arteries and a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

A nine-member medical panel was formed to treat Ganguly, 48, following a heart attack on Saturday and they met on Monday morning. Inputs were also taken on Zoom and on the phone from other experts including cardiac surgeons Devi Shetty and Ramakant Panda, cardiologist Samuel Mathew, Samin K Sharma, dean of international clinical affiliations and professor of medicine at Mt Sinai Hospital, New York, and interventional cardiologist Aswin Mehta, said Basu.

“The discussion was also on the two other coronary blockages need to be treated by angioplasty in this admission vis a vis at an immediate later stage,” said Basu. “The consensus of the board was that deferring the angioplasty is​deemed to be a safer option and Mr Ganguly is stable without any chest pain and is on very optimal medical management. The family members (of Ganguly) were also present during the board meeting and were explained about the disease process and further therapeutic plan,” said Basu.

“Treating doctors will be keeping a constant vigil on his health situation and taking appropriate measures daily at home once discharged,”said Basu.

(With agency inputs)