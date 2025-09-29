BCCI's prize money for India is more than 10 times the Asia Cup winner's amount; here's how much they will take home

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a whopping prize money as a reward for the Indian team after the Asia Cup 2025 triumph over Pakistan in the high-octane finale on Sunday. The Men in Blue outclassed Pakistan on three occasions within two weeks, firmly asserting their dominance. The final turned out to be the only contest where Salman Ali Agha’s men offered some resistance and dragged the game down to the wire, but even then, the Men in Blue proved far too strong in the end. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (2R) playfully pretends to hold up the trophy as his team celebrates Asia Cup triumph.(AFP)

Suryakumar Yadav and Co. displayed commanding performances throughout the Asia Cup, finishing the tournament unbeaten and signalling they are well-prepared to defend their World Champions title next year, even after the retirements of stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja.

The board announced INR 21 crore prize money after the team defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets in Dubai on Sunday.

"It was (an) extraordinary victory and therefore as a part of celebrations, BCCI has announced a cash award of ₹21 crore in favour of the players and the support staff who are part of the Indian team in the Asia Cup," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI.

However, the body did not give details of the exact break-up of the fund.

"That money will be distributed and this is a big reward for our team and the Indian cricket board as well as the people of India. We are extremely proud of our cricketers and the support staff for their superb performance in Dubai," Saikia added.

The BCCI also posted a jubilant message on its social media pages.

"Three blows. 0 response. Asia Cup Champions. Message delivered. (Rs) 21 crores prize money for the team and support staff," it stated, referring to India's unbeaten streak against Pakistan.

Check Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money

It was an additional award to the Asia Cup winners' prize money, as reported by the Economic Times, India will pocket USD 300,000 (around ₹2.6 crore) for winning the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday, a significant increase from the prize money awarded in previous editions. Meanwhile, India didn't collect the winning cheque, medals and trophy after the final as they declined to accept the trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi, who also heads the PCB and holds a ministerial role in Pakistan.